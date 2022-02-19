North Korea, Kim Jong Un attends a celebration at a farm

The system aims to grow greenhouse crops to beat famine





La Presse / Corriere



(La Presse) North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attended a party at a farm aimed at “improving the level of people’s diet”. The large greenhouse is located near the second largest city in North Korea, Hamhung, on the country’s east coast. Kim shoveled the ground as part of the ceremony, which was attended by a large crowd of soldiers. North Koreans are used to spending the winter without fresh vegetables, relying on kimchi and dried vegetables. International aid agencies and local organizations have long sought to create heated greenhouses to grow vegetables and other crops year-round. North Korea routinely uses its military for large construction projects. Just a week earlier, Kim appeared at a similar opening ceremony, with another crowd of soldiers and civilians, at a new construction project on the outskirts of the capital, Pyongyang.