April 19, 2021

Apricot, the very rare phantom cat with split muzzle in two

Two cats merged into one. This is what the apricot, phantom cat looks like: he was born with an unbelievable face, half black, half blond. All thanks to the color of his fur that perfectly divides his muzzle into two parts.

The cat was brought with his brother Pretzel to Nashville Cat Rescue, Tennessee after a family found it at their home construction site. The mother cat chose one of the rooms in the house to give birth, but she left two rooms behind and did not return to retrieve them.


The two drops ended up in feline custody, but soon after they were assigned to adoptive cat mothers, Olive and Pickle, who kissed them as if they were their own.

The unusual appearance of apricots is due to genetic mating: a rare event due to the presence of cells of more than one genotype in one organism, resulting from the fusion of several fertilized eggs. For this reason, her fur appears to be divided into two, completely different colors. Rarity, once you get old enough you will go in search of a home forever.

Meanwhile, they are taken care of by Kiki, the Nashville cat rescue caretaker who also welcomed Bickle and Olive into her home when they were pregnant. These two cats “are a pleasure to watch, and their children are undoubtedly cute. They take care of each other’s pups…” Who is the best of them that could receive orphans?

