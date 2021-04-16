New Zealand, Banned Cigarettes for Those Born After 2004: Government Project

An ambitious change that has found supporters but critics as well, in addition to suspicion that the authorities are too strict on individual freedoms. “We need a new approach, and without a tobacco control program, we will not achieve the goal,” said Viral.

Floors – The plans include a gradual increase in the legal smoking age, and a ban on selling cigarettes and tobacco products to anyone born after 2004, making smoking practically illegal for this generation. In addition, a significant drop in nicotine levels and restricted sales of tobacco and cigarettes were considered.

Several public health organizations have welcomed the proposals. This indicates that smoking is more pronounced in lower-income societies. “This blatant inequality is why we need to protect future generations from the harms of tobacco,” said the chief executive of the Cancer Society. Lucy Ellwood.

Criticism – At the same time, there are doubts and criticisms about the smoke-free transition that Labor Prime Minister Ardern has pursued. Small shop owners in particular who sell tobacco are shivering, and there is also a risk that organized crime will thrive on the black market (and the government itself has recognized this risk). The right-wing opposition also found that lowering nicotine could have the opposite effect of getting people to smoke more. Above all, the anti-smoking pressure raised questions about the extent to which the government could go to interfere with people’s lives.

Context – Cigarettes in New Zealand cause one in four deaths from cancer, and nearly half a million people are addicted to smoking. Among the most dangerous smokers there are Maori. So much so, that cancer is the leading cause of death among women in indigenous communities and the second among men.