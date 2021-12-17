New travel rules from December 16

Once again, the travel rules. In general, all measures already ordered by the Minister of Health last October 22 with regard to movement in and out of foreign countries or territories have been extended until the date of cessation of the state of emergency. But there is some important news.

New rules for List C countries

to enter Italy, the Persons who, in the past 14 days, have resided in or transited through one or more of the countries or territories referred to in List C From Annex 20 to the Prime Minister’s Decree of March 2, 2021, it must be submitted to the airline or shipping company and to any person designated to perform the checks, at the time of boarding Leaves. Here are any of them:

Passenger locator form, in digital form via smartphone screen or in hard copy (here What is the passenger locator model, how does it work and how is it obtained)

green lane

Negative result of a molecular smear taken in the 48 hours prior to entry into national territory, or a rapid antigen swab in the past 24 hours.

In the event that one of the required certifications is not presented, without prejudice to the obligation to undergo the molecular or antigenic testing provided, credit isolation shall be run for 5 days at the address indicated on the passenger locator form, with the obligation to undergo molecular or antigen testing at the end of this period.

They belong toList C these countries:

Austria

Belgium

Bulgaria

Cipro

Croatia

Denmark (including the Faroe Islands and Greenland)

Estonia

Finland

France (including Guadeloupe, Martinique, Guyana, Reunion, Mayotte and excluding other territories outside the European continent)

Germany

Greece

Ireland

Latvia

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malta

Netherlands (excluding areas outside continental Europe)

Poland

Portugal (including the Azores and Madeira)

Czech Republic

Romania

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain (including the territories of the African continent)

Sweden

Hungary

Iceland

Norway

Liechtenstein

Swiss

Andorra

Principality of Monaco.

New rules for List D countries

The latest big news isUpdate the list of states and territories dependent on List D From Annex 20 to the Prime Minister’s Decree of March 2, 2021:

Argentina

Australia

the two seas

Canada

Chile

Colombia

Japan

Indonesia

Israel

Kuwait

new Zeland

Peru

Qatar

Rwanda

Kingdom Saudi Arabia

Great Britain (including Gibraltar, Isle of Man, Channel Islands and British bases on the island of Cyprus, excluding territories outside the European continent)

northern Ireland

The Republic of Korea

United States of America

The United Arab Emirates

Uruguay

Taiwan

Hong Kong and Macao Special Administrative Region.

Persons who have resided in or transited through one or more of these States or Territories (List D) in the previous 14 days are not permitted to enter the national territory, except by presenting them to the carrier on boarding and to any person designated to carry out the checks, A negative result for a molecular smear taken within 72 hours before entering the national territory, or Perform a rapid antigen test within 24 hours first.

The term for molecular testing is Reduced to 48 hours for admission from:

Great Britain (including Gibraltar, Isle of Man, Channel Islands and British bases on the island of Cyprus, excluding territories outside the European continent)

northern Ireland.

The new rules for List E countries.

The same applies to List D with respect to incoming movements from the States and Territories referred to inE cast. From Annex 20: Here also it is necessary to provide a negative result of a molecular smear taken in the 72 hours prior to entry into the national territory, or rapidly in the previous 24 hours.

Special procedures for some African countries

They also come Extension of the envisaged special measures By order of the Minister of Health on November 26 regarding regulation for entrances from:

South Africa

Lesotho

Botswana

Zimbabwe

malawi,

Mozambique

Namibia

Eswatini.

from these countries Banned from entering Italy, due to the Covid Omicron variant, which was first discovered in South Africa, and which is rapidly expanding worldwide.

Because it is better to have a passport to travel abroad

For travel from Italy to foreign countries, it is necessary to inquire about the specific rules in force in the country of destination.

However, to leave our country, regardless of any Covid documents, green card, vaccine, buffer and anything else depending on each country, it is necessary to have these documents:

Travelers going abroad are advised to always carry a passport, with remaining validity and any visa required by the country of destination: it is necessary to inquire at the competent diplomatic and consular office in Italy or with a travel agency.

In fact, the passport remains the primary document for cross-border travel, as it is globally recognized, while Not many countries accept the valid Italian ID card for expats.

In particular, it should be noted that Some countries still do not accept the electronic ID cardTherefore, it is a good idea to check with the embassies or consular offices of the countries of destination whether the document is acceptable or not.

Warning: often involving Great inconvenience, even refusal to enter at the border, both identity cards in paper form renewed with a stamp affixed by the municipality of affiliation, and those in electronic form renewed with extension paper issued by the municipality, ID cards that have extended their validity until the individual’s birthday.

We remind you that identity cards issued or renewed after February 10, 2012 must be considered valid until the date, corresponding to the day and month of birth of their owner, immediately after the expiration of which may be provided for the document itself.

How to get an electronic ID card

As for the Issuance of a new ID card, we remind you that it is now possible to obtain the CIE electronic identity card, which was introduced in 2015 (here How it works, when to use it and how to get it).

the Electronic Identity Card (CIE) It is the identity document of Italian citizens issued by the Ministry of the Interior and produced by Poligrafico e Zecca dello Stato that allows verification of the identity of the owner andAccess to online services for public administrations both in Italy and in different countries of the European Union (Here is a list).

You can request it when your paper or electronic ID card has expired or if your ID document is stolen, lost or destroyed.

But the simplification decree of July 16, 2020 has It is possible to order the new document even before the normal expiration date From the above for citizens who have a paper ID card or an electronic ID card of the first or second generation.