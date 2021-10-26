October 27, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

GFVip, Soleil, and Kardashian's friendship: 'They came to his parties'

GFVip, Soleil, and Kardashian’s friendship: ‘They came to his parties’

Samson Paul October 26, 2021 2 min read

The unexpected makes a splash friendship between Sully, Del Big Brother VIPand sisters Kardashian. On the the web Fans can’t believe their ears, but the revelations and tales came from a trusted source: Jevina’s mother. It all came out during his GF Vip Party Julia Salmy. The reaction of the Italian-Persian influencer was surprising.

Read also> Tommaso Zorzi, Sister Gaia against her boyfriend Stanzani? Controversy erupted: ‘Temporary son-in-law’

Sun and Kardashian

Wendy Kay Solil’s mother is a guest Julia Salmi NS Gaia Zorzi al GF Vip Party He thrilled social media users when he admitted that he knows the Kardashian family. It all started because Julia Salemi admitted that her dream was to go to America to meet her “American Sisters, Kardashian“.

Sun and Kardashian

“The Kardashians live near me! I have them all close to home, and they all live ten minutes from my house. I see them naturally, and I’m sure Sulli told you that the last two, Kendall and Kylie, who are the same age as you, came to Sulli’s parties at home. Pain He tells you before? If there are any pictures? I should ask Sulli or his friends, but the Kardashians were completely different back then, same eyes but different lips!”.

Last update: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at 19:45

© Reproduction reserved

See also  Covid, increase in infections in Mykonos: Curfew returns on the Greek island until July 26. There is no music in bars, restaurants and clubs

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

Parmigiano Reggiano, a 21-year-old wheel, was auctioned for charity

October 26, 2021 Samson Paul
3 min read

Migrants, MSF rescued 367 people waiting for safe haven. Pope Francis: “Let us all feel responsible”

October 26, 2021 Samson Paul
2 min read

Medjugorje: The last message on October 25, 2021 to the dreamer Marija

October 25, 2021 Samson Paul

You may have missed

1 min read

GFVip, Soleil, and Kardashian’s friendship: ‘They came to his parties’

October 26, 2021 Samson Paul
2 min read

Civil Defense raises the dose with a new very heavy notice ILMETEO.it

October 26, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

The company gives employees first-class airline tickets and 10,000 euros: “Enjoy the prize he deserves”

October 26, 2021 Karen Hines
1 min read

Britain: Queen Elizabeth will not go to CoP26 in Glasgow – world

October 26, 2021 Lorelei Reese