GFVip, Soleil, and Kardashian’s friendship: ‘They came to his parties’

The unexpected makes a splash friendship between Sully, Del Big Brother VIPand sisters Kardashian. On the the web Fans can’t believe their ears, but the revelations and tales came from a trusted source: Jevina’s mother. It all came out during his GF Vip Party Julia Salmy. The reaction of the Italian-Persian influencer was surprising.

Read also> Tommaso Zorzi, Sister Gaia against her boyfriend Stanzani? Controversy erupted: ‘Temporary son-in-law’

Sun and Kardashian

Wendy Kay Solil’s mother is a guest Julia Salmi NS Gaia Zorzi al GF Vip Party He thrilled social media users when he admitted that he knows the Kardashian family. It all started because Julia Salemi admitted that her dream was to go to America to meet her “American Sisters, Kardashian“.

Sun and Kardashian

“The Kardashians live near me! I have them all close to home, and they all live ten minutes from my house. I see them naturally, and I’m sure Sulli told you that the last two, Kendall and Kylie, who are the same age as you, came to Sulli’s parties at home. Pain He tells you before? If there are any pictures? I should ask Sulli or his friends, but the Kardashians were completely different back then, same eyes but different lips!”.

Last update: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at 19:45



© Reproduction reserved