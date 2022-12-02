New strategies for the Italian space company

Meeting in the ongoing “New Space Economy 2022” in Fiera di Roma (December 1-3). president Silvano Cassini and vice president Leonardo Gagliardi of the iServizi Association, Applications and Ict Technologies for Space (Asas) hosted the President of the Italian Space Agency (Asi) at their booth, George Saccocia.

during the chief interview pocket He drew a provisional assessment of the last ministerial meeting held in Paris on November 22-23, where Italy defended its company at the European level, for its participation in ESA programs at levels similar to that of France. Like Asi, the president appreciated Asas’ new strategy, which aims to bring together small and medium-sized member companies to realize new and more ambitious programs. He noted that it is a strategy capable of projecting the fabric of Italian entrepreneurship within the scope of European space plans even with non-Italian main contractors.

Asas expressed hope that the new technological programs and ideas will allow the Italian Space Agency to launch new projects and opportunities for the entire sector of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

