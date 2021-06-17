New Planet Discovered: TOI 1231 Similar to Neptune but May Have Water Clouds

The researchers were able to determine the radius and mass of the planet, which helped them conclude that it is of low density. The density level indicates that it could be a gaseous planet and not a rocky one like the planet Tera. “TOI-1231 b is similar in size and density to Neptune, so we believe it has an equally large gaseous atmosphere.The lead author of the study said Jennifer BurtPostdoctoral fellow at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory at NASA Pasadena, IN California. “TOI1231b can have a large hydrogen or hydrogen and helium atmosphere, or a denser water vapor atmosphere“He said Dragomir. “Each of these elements will lead to a different origin, allowing astronomers to understand whether planets form differently around red dwarfs and how they form around planets around our sun, for example.“.
Researchers believe that TOI-1231 B It has an average temperature of 60°C, making it one of the coldest small exoplanets available for future studies of its atmosphere. “Compared to most transiting planets discovered so far, which often have extreme temperatures of several hundreds or thousands of degrees, TOI-1231 b completely freezes.The author said Bert.
“TOI-1231 b is one of the few other planets we know of with the same size and temperature range, so future observations of this new planet will allow us to determine how common (or rare) water clouds form around these temperate worlds.‘, explained Bert.
Properties TOI-1231 B Make it the perfect candidate for space telescope observations Hubble, Or a space telescope James Webb, which is scheduled to be released in October. web He would have the ability to examine the atmospheres of exoplanets and help determine their composition. backwards, Hubble An exoplanet is scheduled for observation later this month.
Bert, Dragomir and their colleagues discovered the planet using data from Transiting a satellite to survey the outer planets, or TESS, from NASA. The planet-hunting satellite, launched in 2018, monitors different regions of the sky for 28 days at a time. So far, TESS has helped scientists find large and small exoplanets orbiting stars like our sun and smaller red dwarf stars. These little stars are common in a galaxy Milky Way.
Astronomers use these missions to discover new exoplanets. One of the most common methods is “transit,” or when a planet crosses in front of its star during its orbit and blocks a certain amount of light. Because M dwarf stars are smaller, the amount of light that an orbiting planet blocks out is greater, making transits more detectable. Scientists are looking for at least two transits before determining if they’ve found a candidate exoplanet. Notes Continue Using the Planet Finder spectrometer on the Magellan Clay Telescope at Las Campanas Observatory in Chile.
“One of the most intriguing findings of the past two decades of exoplanet science is that, so far, none of the new planetary systems we’ve discovered resemble our own solar system.“He said Bert. “This new planet we discovered is still strange, but it is one step closer to being like our neighboring planetsThe study of the new discovery will appear in an upcoming issue of the journal astrological.
