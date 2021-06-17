New Planet Discovered: TOI 1231 Similar to Neptune but May Have Water Clouds

The researchers were able to determine the radius and mass of the planet, which helped them conclude that it is of low density. The density level indicates that it could be a gaseous planet and not a rocky one like the planet Tera. “TOI-1231 b is similar in size and density to Neptune, so we believe it has an equally large gaseous atmosphere.The lead author of the study said Jennifer BurtPostdoctoral fellow at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory at NASA Pasadena, IN California. “TOI1231b can have a large hydrogen or hydrogen and helium atmosphere, or a denser water vapor atmosphere“He said Dragomir. “Each of these elements will lead to a different origin, allowing astronomers to understand whether planets form differently around red dwarfs and how they form around planets around our sun, for example.“.

Researchers believe that TOI-1231 B It has an average temperature of 60°C, making it one of the coldest small exoplanets available for future studies of its atmosphere. “Compared to most transiting planets discovered so far, which often have extreme temperatures of several hundreds or thousands of degrees, TOI-1231 b completely freezes.The author said Bert.