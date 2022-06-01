Next week, starting from Tuesday 7 thunderstorm train, we will see all the consequences »ILMETEO.it

Weather: Next week, starting Tuesday 7 thunderstorm train, we see all the consequences

Weather forecast for next week

So far, the undisputed protagonist of the last period has been the African counter-cyclone, with sometimes sweltering heat over most of Italy, punctuated only by rapid and objective periods of storm.

there Ads that emerge from the latest updates related to a potential premiere”crisis“Wait for next week When and since then Tuesday 7 JuneAnd the A train of storm turbulence will be able to break through the anti-hurricane wall and start an unstable phase with consequences for some of our regions.

Analyzing the general overall picture, it turns out that in the middle of the Atlantic, between Greenland and Iceland, there is still a large area of ​​low pressure filled with cold and unstable air of polar origin. In the next few days, this great structure will advance in the southeast to influence Europe; After that depression will come off basic or cold drop which will decrease further in latitude until reach as far as Italylaunch stage bad weather don’t underestimate. But what is this? At high latitudes there are currents (cooler and unstable) quite different from those that pass at low latitudes (warm and stable) and heat exchangers Between northern and southern Europe in certain conditions can develop, in fact, in a cold drop, or in A mass of cold air at high altitude Which separates from a wider depression in the Atlantic Ocean or northern Europe. In short, an area of ​​the atmosphere much colder than all the surrounding areas.

Weather conditions are expected to worsen starting from Tuesday 7 June and at least until Thursday 15And the When do we expect to arrive? heavy rain Also in the form of thunderstorms in particular over areas north. Attention because due to the high energy involved (humidity in the lower layers of the atmosphere) and the strong contrasts between completely different air masses, ideal conditions would be created for the development of massive storm cells capable of causing locally Blowing strong winds and hail.

Thus the deterioration can slide towards the central regions and part of the southern regions (especially the Adriatic and Ionian side) resulting in severe storms and a decrease in thermal values.

Given the time distance, and the uncertainties regarding the trajectory of the cold drop, we do not rule out that there may be some in the coming days Updateswith bad weather that could affect other sectors more significantly than those that appear to be implicated in the current data.

From Tuesday 7 June, danger of severe thunderstorms with hail from the north