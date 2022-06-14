Nations League: Italy defeated, Germany won 5-2 – Football

Defeat for Italy, lost 5-2 From Germany in the Nations League match that was held in Mönchengladbach.

“It’s a pity it ended like this, we gave up a lot in the first half, we let them play, but the group is still open.” So coach Roberto Mancini on Ray 1, after the five goals Germany reduced against the Azzurri in the Nations League. He added, “There were some mistakes, we didn’t defend well as a team. If you expose yourself to a counterattack against these players, you take a risk.” Heavy Knockout “Doesn’t change anything in our path, we have two matches in September and many young players have appeared.” “We were unlucky on 4-5 occasions that we could have reopened the match,” concluded the coach.

“There is no excuse. Nothing worked tonight. We have to look at each other and figure out what happened. We can’t be those.” Gianluigi Donnarumma, captain of the national team, speaks to the RaiSport microphones. “As a captain, I take all the responsibility – adds the goalkeeper, I also answer a question about his mistake that led to Germany’s fifth goal – but now don’t come and tell me about Real’s goal…”.

forget Germany – Italy 5-2 (2-0) in the Nations League match that was held in Mönchengladbach. (Dealing)

Five goals from Germany drowned out Italy’s shy optimism. The 5-2 score scored by Roberto Mancini’s team in Monchengladbach, in the last game of the season, is a historic defeat, both in terms of score and by the opponent, which makes the Italian German fans cry in humiliation and throws Italian ball back into the depths. Against the historical European opponent, the Azzurri lost heavily only in a friendly match, and to find wider idle players you have to scroll through the records up to ’57 (6-1 from Yugoslavia) or even 24′ (7-1 from Hungary). The fact is that the five slaps delivered by the German team Flick (with only two goals from the Azzurri in the final) brings the Azzurri back to a very difficult present: Donnarumma’s mistakes, hidden maneuvering, lightness of advice, defensive suffering, in short, everything went as it should not. But the picture is clearer even than the debacle of Argentina two weeks ago: the image of the best national teams is another football. It doesn’t matter too much that with Hungary winning in England (4-0), the Azzurri slipped from first to third in the Nations League group. The goal is to rebuild, the German evening just says that Mancini is still basically.

This is the last date of the season, Mancini faces with the trident of Politano-Rasbadori-Gonto, but his ‘agility’ in attack combined with the fatigue of the 4-3-3 midfield will soon cause him difficulties in the face. From the quick evasiveness of some Germans, who often alternate positions, change games, expand the field with strangers. The match starts with a two-minute delay, well short of the 25 that the blue bus collected to reach Mönchengladbach. The two teams immediately appear to be in a hurry. Only 6 minutes pass and Sane has a good ball from the edge, but on the right is not his foot and the ball is going away. The Azzurri’s first dangerous chance: at 8′ Politano entering the field from the right and cutting left in the middle, Raspadori has the right time but the touch is weak because Neuer with open wings is unable to stop him. German pressure, right or left, steady, at 10′ comes the ‘sleep’ defense feature. Muller dumps left on Raum, and his ball in the center of the area is prey for Kimmich who enters unopposed, pulls with his right and shoots an easy target left. Italy struggles to contain Germany’s rush and above all to get off the ball, Cristante tries to header (21 min) as a free kick. The most active blue color is Donnarumma. About half an hour after saving Hoffman in the area, at 39 minutes, his powerful left and middle foot rejected my tongue fired by a pass from Muller. Just another minute, and on a counterattack from a Calabria mistake, the German managed 4 for 3 to bring Werner to the goal, on Donnarumma. In the middle, just a descent from the Milan defender who is falling back due to wasting Parilla, is high. Mancini, angry at the Azzurri’s inability to contain, changed his form in the final: inside Luis Felipe of Politano, he moves to 3-5-2. Bastoni is likely to come off through injury, then in a 3′ of recovery combines chaos by landing Hoffmann in the area on a now inoffensive cross: a penalty kick, and Gundogan’s double, to penalize the German dominance that is gradually becoming more apparent. Raspadori and Frattesi are the 49th and 50th rookies, respectively, in a central midfield and central role. Within three minutes, the Azzurri tried to shake themselves up: Cristante touched the left post, Scalvini headed into the corner but far, and Barilla was blocked in the area. And the shock gave Muller instead in the 6th minute, scoring 3-0 rebounds on the ball in the limit that escaped the blue defense. In short, it is not the evening, as confirmed by Parilla’s missed goal (also offside) a few seconds later. Caprari tries again, in the semi-finals, but the ease of play for Flick’s national team is too much, and Italy gives the impression of only wanting to avoid starting, which arrives with two goals from Werner between 23 and 24, with a score of 5-0 due to a wrong pass from Donnarumma. Junonto’s goal, the youngest scorer in Italian history, and Bastoni’s corner kick in the recovery, are not enough to mitigate the blues’ injuries. It requires deep care.