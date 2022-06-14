Summer is almost upon us and we want to get back in shape to get back to our normal routine. A little for the sedentary lifestyle, and a little over time, we put on a few extra pounds. It usually builds up in the abdomen or hips, but also on the arms. We would like to get rid of it quickly, but unfortunately we know that there are no easy cures. We have to do some exercises for Tone up sagging arms.

Physical activity is important to ensuring good health and an integral part of a healthy lifestyle. he is Higher Institute of Health Who reports this definition, and also defines what is meant by physical activity. It doesn’t mean spending hours and hours in the gym doing intense, strenuous exercise, it means doing the movement. Any voltage results in a higher power consumption than resting conditions. Therefore, to keep fit, you can combine physical activity with a healthy and balanced diet.

Lose those annoying extra pounds by doing just one workout a day to be fit even at 50

Today we are going to see some very easy exercises at home that can help us shed those extra pounds. A different exercise every day too to avoid the boredom of repeating the same movements over and over. Shivering for 40 seconds, with a 15-second recovery for 20 minutes a day. If we are at the beginning, we can also repeat more chains, but starting at 10 minutes.

Let’s start Monday with the famous jumping jacks, jumping on the spot by opening and closing the arms and legs.

Let’s move on to Tuesday, let’s go to the beach with the so called Spider-Man push ups. It is not difficult to imagine the situation, we will have to imitate the famous superhero of the comics. The abdomen is under, resting on the forearms, we open the legs bent outward. Do five movements for each leg and then rest for 10 seconds.

On Wednesdays we move with steps immediately, like walking, we raise the knee to waist height. Let’s touch it with the opposite hand to improve coordination.

From Thursday to Saturday

On Thursday, we kept jumping in place, and we ran standing as if we had to run 100 metres.

On Friday we move on to the highly hated squat, but with a lot of jumping on the post. We go down as well as we can and land well before we stand out.

On Saturday we will do Russian twists. Sitting on the floor, the abdomen is in tension and we form a V-shape with the body. We rotate the torso to the right and left for 10 movements and recover.

Sunday our well-deserved rest.

So, let’s lose those pesky extra pounds without having to spend hours in the gym. Just spend 20 minutes a day, or even less, and you’ll see a difference in no time. And if we like walking, we can combine some cardio and some arm exercises. With a little perseverance, results will come.

deepen

Let’s get ready for summer with these exercises that the arms should do while walking to make them less saggy even at the age of 50