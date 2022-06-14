June 15, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

I launched a petition to demand Italian dubbing - Nerd4.life

I launched a petition to demand Italian dubbing – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax June 15, 2022 1 min read

Launched on change.org a petition To ask Bethesda that Double in Italian starfield. The first site is a certain “flipo”. (the point is part of the nickname), he obviously wants to hear the game’s dialogues spoken in our language.

The text of the petition begins with a kind plea to the development team: “We kindly ask for the opportunity to play Bethesda’s next title “Starfield”, fully voiced in Italian,Then we continue to explain the reasons for collecting signatures:The lack of dubbing in Italian will really make you feel in the game, as you are used to enjoying your titles in our language. This deficiency will certainly affect the complete immersion in the game world.Then the acquisition of Microsoft is put forward:Hopefully Microsoft’s acquisition will not affect your voice acting policy, there was certainly no shortage of resources to invest.

wide page

At the time of writing, the petition has already been accepted 312 signatures. We honestly don’t think it’ll have any real impact and lead to Bethesda withdrawing their decision, but we’re still reporting on it as a community initiative, and we invite you to read our Starfield preview to learn more about the game.

See also  New multiplayer modes leak revealed - Nerd4.life

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Today “Strawberry Superluna” is the second of 2022 broadcast live at 10.45 pm – space and astronomy

June 14, 2022 Gerald Bax
1 min read

Free update available for PS5 and Xbox Series X | S and PC – Nerd4.life

June 14, 2022 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Xbox Game Pass Save $1,500+ in Rewards on LoL and Other Riot Games – Nerd4.life

June 14, 2022 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

1 min read

Extreme levels of flood danger were announced in Montana and Yellowstone Park.

June 15, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Food stamp strike on June 15, bars and supermarkets will not accept tickets – Economy

June 15, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Aquaman 2, Amber Heard is out? The actress denies the rumor

June 15, 2022 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

Lose those annoying extra pounds by doing just one workout a day to be fit even at 50

June 15, 2022 Karen Hines