February 8, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

NASA extends Voyager 2's interstellar mission (now 49 years)

NASA extends Voyager 2's interstellar mission (now 49 years)

Karen Hines February 8, 2024 2 min read

Thanks to a series of upgrades, NASA scientists have been able to expand the Voyager 2 probe's mission into interstellar space

More than 20 billion kilometers from Earth, VOyager 2 It is so far away that NASA's signals take more than 22 hours to reach the probe. As its power gradually diminished, mission engineers thought they would have to turn off one of its five scientific instruments. But the recently implemented plan has led to a “welcome delay.”

Voyager 2
Artistic representation Voyager 2 probe While traveling through interstellar space. Credit: NASA

What happened

The probe is now redirecting a small amount of energy intended for the on-board safety system: this causes all five science instruments on board Voyager 2 to They can remain active until 2026According to a press release from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (thus reaching at least 49 years of mission). The probe, along with its twin companion Voyager 1, is the longest-lived spacecraft ever built and launched by humans (still operational). Launched in 1977, Voyager 2 visited several planets in the outer solar system before reaching the outer edges of the heliosphere, the bubble-like protective zone of space that surrounds the sun and protects us from harmful radiation streaming in from interstellar space. The probes are still active and collecting unprecedented data about the heliosphere and its protective properties. Here's an interesting insight into that Interstellar space.

Voyager 1, Voyager 2
location sin. Credit: NASA

One of the greatest successes in the history of spaceflight has gotten some major improvements, and for that we should all be very grateful. It's incredible, but after all these years NASA is still able to extend the mission of these pioneering probes. Have a good trip, Aspera Ad Astra.

See also  Tomorrow Ax-1, the first special mission aboard the space station - space and astronomy

source

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

What do you do to fight nervous hunger? Here is our little guide

February 8, 2024 Karen Hines
2 min read

See the Moon and Earth taken from a distance of 1.5 million kilometers: video released by NASA

February 7, 2024 Karen Hines
5 min read

Vision problems specific to Alzheimer's disease can be an early sign of the disease

February 7, 2024 Karen Hines

You may have missed

2 min read

NASA extends Voyager 2's interstellar mission (now 49 years)

February 8, 2024 Karen Hines
5 min read

Rugby World Cup 2023: Mastercard presents its new research 'The Future of Rugby' and unveils 'The Future XV', the new team of athletes that will revolutionize the sport

February 8, 2024 Mirabelle Hunt
3 min read

Google launches first beta of QPR3 for Android 14 on compatible Pixels: what's new

February 8, 2024 Gerald Bax
2 min read

100th Joint Assault Bridge delivered by Leonardo DRS to the US Army

February 8, 2024 Samson Paul