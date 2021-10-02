Naoki Yoshida updated developments in TGS 2021 – Nerd4.life

During a live broadcast of Tokyo Game Show 2021, producer Naoki Yoshida gave little Update that it Final Fantasy 16, a title that unfortunately was not present at the Japanese event. Yoshida was speaking with Hironobu Sakaguchi, the current head of Mistwalker, the studio to which we owe The Last Fantasy, as well as the acknowledged father of the Final Fantasy series, among others.

During the chat, Sakaguchi said that Final Fantasy 16 seems to him to be a completely fictional title. Yoshida confirmed, that the main scenario is now complete, that there are almost complete side missions in development, that the character models have been completed and that the team is working on improvements.

Yoshida went on to say that the initial focus was on producing the lead script with a relatively small team, which increased in size upon completion of the project.

Then Sakaguchi joked that he wanted to write one research In Final Fantasy 16, but Yoshida told him he could do it with Final Fantasy 14. Final Fantasy’s dad joked that he didn’t want to compete with Yasumi Matsuno and Yoko Taro.

Final Fantasy 16 is still out for PC and PS5. He doesn’t have one yet lunch date This console has already been announced as a time exclusive.