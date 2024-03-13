Multiple sclerosis: how to prevent it and recognize the symptoms

Rovigo – Awareness can be raised to recognize the symptoms of multiple sclerosis outside hospitals, even in the arena: Throughout yesterday afternoon, from 3 pm to 6 pm, doctors from the Department of Neurology in RovigoUlss 5 Polesana, operators and volunteers offered their skills to push citizens to learn more about the symptomsespecially cognitive, is an autoimmune disease that affects many people in our region, especially women.

Medicine has made many steps forward, but we need to stay vigilant, try to understand the specific symptoms and then go to the doctor to ask for more information about it and maintain our monitoring. “this – Says Dr. Chiara Perin – It is Brain Week, and this week we decided to dedicate a day to raise awareness of the problem of multiple sclerosis, which affects many people, especially women, and which we must therefore try to identify as quickly as possible in order to slow the course of the disease itself. This initiative was conceived and organized thanks to the collaboration between Ulss 5 Polesana and the Onda Foundation, specifically dedicated to women's health and sexuality. Thanks also to Aism, who is always there.”

“the goal – Dr. Daniela Foletano continues – It is information and awareness in particular regarding related cognitive disorders that can appear such as difficulty concentrating, poor memory, slowed information processing, etc. Therefore, there are many alarm bells about this neurodegenerative disease, so we call on all citizens to increasingly pay attention to improving the quality of life.