October 24, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

A partial solar eclipse on Tuesday 25 October is visible in Italy. Duration and schedules «3B Meteo

A partial solar eclipse on Tuesday 25 October is visible in Italy. Duration and schedules «3B Meteo

Karen Hines October 24, 2022 1 min read
reading time
47 seconds
Partial solar eclipse on Tuesday 25 October, here are all the details
Partial solar eclipse on Tuesday 25 October, here are all the details

For all lovers of astronomical observations Never miss an appointment that of Tuesday 25 October. There will already be Partial solar eclipse visible from all over Italy. there Percentage coverage of the solar disk It would not be such as to cause a noticeable decrease in brightness to the human eye but It will be a good show In any case. You will see the maximum coverage of the city Belluno with Disc covered 30%rather minimal a Palermo with 22% tablet coated. Needless to repeat it The sun should never be observed without proper solar filtersto avoid Irreversible damage to the retina. after saying thisAnd let’s see how it can be seen from some Italian sites signal in climax. Thus, the displayed time is UTC Two hours must be added for local time. phenomenon It will start between 11:15 and 11:35 AM and end around 13:20.

from Milan

Solar eclipse on October 25 from Milan
Solar eclipse on October 25 from Milan

from Venice

Solar Eclipse on October 25 as seen from Venice
Solar Eclipse on October 25 as seen from Venice

from Rome

Solar eclipse on October 25 as seen from Rome
Solar eclipse on October 25 as seen from Rome

from Cagliari

Solar eclipse on October 25 from Cagliari
Solar eclipse on October 25 from Cagliari

from Palermo

Solar eclipse on October 25 from Palermo
Solar eclipse on October 25 from Palermo

Follow @3BMeteo on Twitter

See also  The trick to falling asleep easily, according to science

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

The balloon, expanding at 40 degrees Celsius, could explode at any moment against Italy. Let’s see when »ILMETEO.it

October 24, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Physical Activity Reward: Access to Healthy Exercise Support, Who Is Eligible and How to Apply

October 23, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

what is he talking about? She suffers from it

October 23, 2022 Karen Hines

You may have missed

3 min read

Passes the bell with Draghi, then Meloni on CDM: “United to face emergencies” – Politics

October 24, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Get lost in case of change of residence?

October 24, 2022 Karen Hines
1 min read

Centro Palladio celebrates Halloween with an exciting party in Vicenza

October 24, 2022 Lorelei Reese
1 min read

A partial solar eclipse on Tuesday 25 October is visible in Italy. Duration and schedules «3B Meteo

October 24, 2022 Karen Hines