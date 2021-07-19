Making fun of Covid and lockdown, British commentator expelled from Australia

Video from the hotel room – The woman had come to Australia to participate in reality TV تلفزيون big brother australia. Once there, she immediately put her image at risk by posting a video from her hotel room in Sydney in which she said she wanted to “put” health workers at risk. The door opened suddenly “without a frame” When they bring her food. Video unwelcome to local authorities who immediately took action, Cancel her visa and return her to the UK.

shocking comments Home Secretary Karen Andrews has identified British comments ‘horrific’ and ‘punch in the face’ for Australians in solitary confinement. “We will get her out of the country as soon as possible,” the minister said.Australian Broadcasting Corporation He stressed that “personally, I am very happy to leave.”

Liked by Trump The writer was known on social media for his racist and discriminatory expressions. She was one of former US President Donald Trump’s favorite commentators who retweeted her on several occasions. The woman was also excluded from the reality show.

pandita da tweetsR – Last year she was banned from Twitter for repeatedly violating hate speech guidelines. He once described immigrants as “cockroaches” and Islam as “abominable.” On the Australian case, she justified herself by saying that those who were closed were just jokes. But this was not enough for the Australian authorities.