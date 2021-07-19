Macron appoints the Legion of Honor to Pastor Jesse Jackson – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – PARIS, July 19 – Emmanuel Macron today awarded the title of Commandeur de la Légion d’honneur, France’s highest honor, to Reverend Jesse Jackson, “a tireless defender” of the black American community and values. “Justice and Diversity”. “The values ​​for which I fought are the same as those of the French Republic”; The French president announced in his official address at the Elysee Palace, calling Jackson “our brother”. Hence his expression of his “great joy” at handing the Legion of Honor the Legion of Honor to the 79-year-old pastor. For his part, Jackson was said to be “extremely grateful to receive such a prestigious honor from a country as great and beloved as France,” a statement read. Before the ceremony, in the Elysee Hall, where about a hundred people gathered, including four of Jackson’s five children and friends and relatives from the United States, Macron and his guest had gathered in private. Also present were former Minister of Justice Christiane Taubira and former Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault, current head of the Memory Slavery Foundation. In his speech, Macron praised, among other things, Jesse Jackson’s commitment to “body and soul” to “civil rights” for “more than half a century,” in particular, along with Martin Luther King, who was assassinated in 1968. (ANSA).

