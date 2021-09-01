Ludovica Bizzaglia and Post-vaccine Pericarditis: ‘You got sick but got vaccinated anyway’

Actress Ludovica Bezzalia, 25, told Instagram He developed pericarditis after the second dose of the Moderna vaccine he received on August 5. Her story is similar to that of Francesca Marcon, a Venetian volleyball player who announced, via social media, that she had developed a form of pericarditis after a messenger RNA vaccine that today is forcing her to stop working. And to Sassuolo midfielder Pedro Obiang, who developed myocarditis after a vaccination and was forced to stop for 15 days. But in a story In which he said that, Bizzaglia also recommended everyone get vaccinated: “I don’t want the wrong message to pass, unfortunately it can happen, it’s bad luck: but a vaccine is the only way out of COVID-19».

Ludovica Bizzaglia and Pericarditis

Today I explain in detail to Corriere della Sera What happened to her: “I started to feel bad while on vacation in Greece: pains in my chest, shortness of breath, pain and tingling in my arms. At the time I thought it was the fault of the anxiety, because I had panic attacks, so much so that afterwards I went straight to the mountains anyway, to Bormio. But it continued to deteriorate, and I was afraid of a heart attack, so I ran back to Rome and to my trusted cardiac surgeon, Massimo Maffetti of Gemelli Polyclinic, who diagnosed me within three minutes, and the symptoms were very clear to him.” He also tells what no fax“You deserve to die, you will be of heart disease for life, you will never reach forty, shy, a slave of government and opinion, just to give you an idea. Someone is even convinced that, as a testament to the vaccine, we were in fact injected only with water and sugar.”

Cases of myocarditis and pericarditis have been reported rarely after Covid-19 vaccination, such as he knew Also the Italian Medicines Agency. The AIFA explained that “cases occurred mainly at 14 days after vaccination, often after the second dose and in young adults. Available data indicate that the course of myocarditis and pericarditis after vaccination is not different from that of myocarditis or pericarditis in general. Health care professionals need to pay attention to the signs and symptoms of myocarditis and pericarditis. They should direct vaccinated people to seek immediate medical attention if, after vaccination, they develop symptoms indicative of myocarditis or pericarditis, such as chest pain, shortness of breath or heart palpitations.

What is pericarditis

With regard to myocarditis, it should be noted that a very recent Israeli study Suggest The link, although its cause cannot be ascertained, stressing that the risk of infection in the unvaccinated is much greater. The study suggests that mRNA vaccines are associated with an increased risk of developing myocarditis. We know that this is moderate in the majority of cases, mostly young people. Otherwise, those who contract and contract Covid have a higher risk of developing myocarditis. However, for pericarditis, the inflammation can be asymptomatic or cause pain in the sternum, neck, and left arm. Even enlargement of the pericardium, which may affect the heart rhythm.

“Heal in a few days with cortisone treatment, that’s the truth – He said some time ago in Corriere della Sera Sergio Abrignani, immunologist and representative of the Cts-Regional Conference. Myocarditis or pericarditis can be serious, but is rarely related to immunization. And it is certainly not a risk that can make us stop vaccination, which comes above all with advantages.” Data from the European Medicines Agency speak of 157 cases of pericarditis and 164 cases of myocarditis from a total of 200 million vaccines administered. A study published last August 4 in JAMA reported that two million people who were vaccinated reported 60 temporary heart problems for every million vaccinated. The patients were discharged from hospital within two days and there were no deaths. The study reported 20 cases of myocarditis (1 case per 100,000) and 37 cases of pericarditis (1.8 cases per 100,000).

