A course in financial culture A lesson in mortgages and savings – Chronicle

A course in financial education joint in Montecatini Terme with the cultural association “Iter Mentis” in Fucecchio. It will be held in October. “It is customary to abandon the concept of culture in the arts, to writing, to music – the municipality recalls -. Sometimes we speak of ‘sports culture’, rarely or in any case little compared to what is required for ‘financial culture’. The municipality of Montecatini Terme intends To make a contribution from this point of view through the “Financial Education Course” to be held by the Cultural Association “Iter Mentis” in Fucecchio with the awareness of qualified teachers for the sector 4 Financial culture lessons in October, a course recognized by the Ministry of Economy and Finance within the month of “Financial Education” The course is free for participants and does not involve financial commitments on the part of the Foundation. It will be organized every Tuesday afternoon from 3.30 pm to 5.30 pm in the Council Chamber of the Municipality of Montecatini Terme on the following dates: October 5: “Plan your savings – accumulation plans”; October 12: “Plan for your investment to sustainable management – environmental and social”; October 19: “Plan your retirement. Supplemental Annuity”; Oct 26: “Plan your debts. Home Finance and Loan.

