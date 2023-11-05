Listen to the “song” of Jupiter, the voice of the king of the planets: audio

Thanks to sonication, we can literally “listen to the voice of the planets”: this is the voice of Jupiter! Happy listening

Here’s an amazing video: Motion simulation Jupiter And the moon I. You’re obviously wondering how sound propagates in a vacuum. Then start from the signal recordings Electromagnetic Issued in this case by JupiterThanks to processing, we can convert it into an audible sound signal by also reducing its frequency in order to “listen” to it. Here is the video with audio:

https://www.passioneastronomia.it/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/getfvid_87928852_366238694259676_127133474274075486_n-1-1.mp4

Subscribe to the WhatsApp Passione Astronomia channel! Link: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaDKmJ9AInPsjmjeKm2Z

Some information about this planet

Jupiter It is the largest of the eight planets in the solar system. Its mass is twice the mass of all other planets combined. that it Gas giant: It consists mainly of hydrogen and helium with a rocky core most likely composed mainly of carbon and silicates. The Jovian atmosphere contains many active phenomena: unstable bands, storms (caused by convective movements of moist air in its atmosphere), hurricanes, anticyclones, and lightning. It has 79 natural satellites, of which we mention the four Galilean moons as the most important: Io, Europa, Callisto and Ganymede.

The four Galilean moons of Jupiter. From left to right: Io, Europa, Ganymede and Callisto. Credit: NASA

Rings of Jupiter

It also has a ring system that the probe discovered in 1979 Voyager 1 After that Saturn And Uranus: They are mainly composed of dust, probably silicates. We can easily define Jupiter and Saturn as guardians of the Earth: in fact, thanks to their joint action, a significant part of the asteroids is expelled from the Earth. Solar System, giving calm to our land. Moreover, Jupiter’s gravitational field acts as a brake in case objects penetrate the inner solar system: this has allowed asteroids and comets to release water and compounds useful for the development of life, which were especially essential in past eras.

source: NASA