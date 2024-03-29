Latest news about Easter time and Easter Monday – here's what to expect

Tuscany weather Easter and Easter Monday. Weather forecast updates for next weekend are starting to show signs of converging.

Here's what we can say in light of the latest modeling news on the subject:

– Saturday: pace Factor Until early afternoon but with a tendency to It worsens in the northern sector of the region With the arrival of denser clouds and the possibility of scattered rain, flash thunderstorms cannot be ruled out, especially near the Ligurian border; Moderate temperatures with southerly winds.

Elsewhere the sky will be partly cloudy or partly cloudy with better weather moving towards the regional south. Moderate temperatures.

–Easter Holiday: After the rainy night passes over the northern sector, we will have… Uncertain dayClouds and some glimpses of sunshine are possible in the central south.

In fact, the clouds will be more present over the northern governorates, but during the evening or late evening, we are likely to deal with them A new turbulent transit coming from the westR. Therefore the weather is likely to worsen with the center of gravity mainly at night: rain and local thunderstorms are still possible which this time could move quickly from the north towards the center and then south of the region.

–Easter Monday: Uncertain at first Due to residual dissatisfaction with the turbulent front that arrived during the night, the trend will in any case be marked by to improve Which will be more evident than in the afternoon. More clouds inland, near the Apennines, while clear periods will be more noticeable on the coastal strip.

Rotating wind from sirocco to Southwest with reinforcements The seas are very turbulent. Temperatures will drop by a few degrees.

This is the summary that currently seems the most likely but we reserve the right, as usual, to come back with any last minute news, especially regarding the trend for Easter Monday.

