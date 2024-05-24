Kia EV3: The new battery-powered compact crossover has been unveiled

“Luxury” electric – the Let EV3 It is the new compact electric crossover from the Korean company. Electric only, it is Its length is 4.3 meters Stylistically, it is reminiscent of its “big sisters” EV6 and EV9; The EV3 is also based (with appropriate modifications) on the E-GMP platform. Playing on Lines Round alternate with clean cuts, with Before Round dominated by slim LED daytime running lights, which form a kind of “7” and surround the headlights arranged vertically in two rows. At the bottom of the bumper there are air intakes, which close if necessary to improve the aerodynamic drag coefficient. The same purpose for the front door handles is flush with the body of the car, while the rear door handles are inserted into the window frame. the Fans It is thin, while the rear window is small and very slanted, topped with a large spoiler (under which the rear window wiper is located).

The infotainment system is immersive – The inner part of Let EV3 They finished well. Except for the lower part of the doors, the passenger compartment is lined with soft materials; What’s nice is the eco-fabric strip that runs along the middle of the dashboard and on which three paired screens rest: from left, Dashboard A 12.3-inch climate management display (a little harder to access because it’s hidden by the steering wheel) and a 12.3-inch infotainment screen. The latter is managed by him Touch keys (It is impossible to recognize by touch) and by means of the rocker that regulates the temperature. In place of the transport tunnel there are gods Glove box And an extendable central armrest, which can be used as a support for a tablet or laptop during charging breaks.

Small in size, but holds a lot of loads – Three of you are comfortable in the back, the sofa is wide and the flat floor makes it easy for the passenger to sit in the middle. Despite its small size, Box from Let EV3 It’s large and easy to use: it has a capacity of 460 litres, which becomes 1,250 litres with the sofa down, and there’s even a practical false bottom for storing charging cables. To all this is added an “extra” 25 liters. Front cabin.

May leave current – the Let EV3 It is offered with two lithium batteries: one with a capacity of 58.3 kWh (Lindependence Advertise average 410 km) and one of 81.4 kWh (the maximum stated range is 560 km). The former can exploit maximum power recharge The “fast” DC poles reach 102 kW, while the increased “battery” pole reaches 128 kW. This difference does not affect standby times, as both charge from 10 to 80% in about 30 minutes. At electricity poles alternativeBoth versions can exploit maximum power 11 kW (In 2026, the 22 kW onboard charger will be available as an option) and you will have the system Two-way exchange Electricity: The car can also transfer power to external electrical devices, such as an electric bike, which is connected via a special adapter that is inserted into the charging socket.

It will come at the end of the year – the new Let EV3 The Korean is only available with front-wheel drive and with 204 CV. The version with a 58.3 kWh “battery” accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.4 seconds, while the heavier “twin” with an 81.4 kWh battery is (slightly) slower: 7.7 seconds. They both have it Semi-autonomous driving (And the digital key, with a smartphone that allows you to open, close and start the car) will arrive in Italy at the end of 2024. Regarding prices, the version with the lowest capacity battery should start from approx. 35,000 euros.