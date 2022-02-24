February 24, 2022

Johnson condemns Russia and Putin wants a bloodbath

Samson Paul February 24, 2022 1 min read

(ANSA) – LONDON, Feb. 24 – The United Kingdom condemns Moscow’s military action in Ukraine: This was stated by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who declared in a letter that he was “horrified” by what he described as “causing a failed attack”. President Vladimir Putin – deplores Johnson – “chosen the path of bloodbath and destruction”.

This morning Johnson heard from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky who briefed him on the “ongoing offensive” by Russia. This was stated by a Downing Street spokesperson, adding that Johnson spoke of a “dark hour” for Ukraine, invoking a famous phrase uttered by Winston Churchill.

The British Prime Minister immediately called, at 7.30 local time (8.30 in Italy), an extraordinary meeting of the Cobra Committee dedicated to the “terrible events” taking place in Ukraine. This was stated by a Downing Street spokesman. (handle).

