It’s the first time in the world

The hospital said in a statement that the 3D-printed eye is more realistic than a traditional acrylic prosthesis and is designed to have “clearer definition and true pupil depth.” The new technology will also reduce the time it takes patients to get an ocular prosthesis (from six to two to three weeks).

In fact, the production process is much faster. Acrylic prosthetic eyes are hand painted and take about six weeks to complete. With 3D printing, once scanned, the prosthesis can be printed within two and a half hours. It is then sent to an ophthalmologist for refinement, refinement and adaptation. The whole process takes only two to three weeks. In addition to appearing more realistic, the procedure is also considered less invasive.

Mr Mandeep Sago, a consultant eye care at Moorfields Eye Hospital, said staff were “happy” with the capabilities of the fully digital prosthetics. “We hope that the upcoming clinical trial will provide us with strong evidence of the value of this new technology, and show the difference it is making to patients. It clearly has the potential to reduce waiting lists.”