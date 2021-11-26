November 26, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Covid in Italia e nel mondo, le ultime news di oggi 25 novembre

Coronavirus in Italy and in the world: news and COVID-19 situation bulletin for today, November 25

Samson Paul November 26, 2021 1 min read

Portugal, the green corridor is back in public

Green lanes and masks are back in Portugal. The Lisbon government decided this evening to reintroduce the green passport requirement for public places such as restaurants, bars, hotels and gyms, but also for discos, major events and access to retirement homes. Masks are again mandatory in enclosed public spaces and passengers arriving from abroad at airports will have to test negative. The government stated that the website of the newspaper Diario de Notícias also expected a “containment communication week” between January 2 and 9, during which bars, discos, schools and kindergartens would be closed. Remote work will also be mandatory. The new pressure comes while in Portugal, despite the high vaccination rate, infections are back on the rise. Today, for the second day in a row, the threshold of 3 thousand new cases has been crossed, after yesterday the highest number of infections since the end of July reached. Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa has hailed the EMA green light of the Pfizer vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 years old, calling it “good news.”

See also  Barbados becomes a republic and elects a president - Ultima Ora

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

A slimmer and younger-looking face thanks to this natural but trendy color for 20 and 50 year olds

November 25, 2021 Samson Paul
1 min read

UAE Interpol Ahmed Nasser Al Raisi as new president: Accused of torture in 5 countries

November 25, 2021 Samson Paul
2 min read

Sweden elected Magdalena Andersson its first female prime minister: she resigned after a few hours

November 25, 2021 Samson Paul

You may have missed

1 min read

Coronavirus in Italy and in the world: news and COVID-19 situation bulletin for today, November 25

November 26, 2021 Samson Paul
2 min read

Another instant snowfall, the plains are in danger too! Coming Soon Related Areas ILMETEO.it

November 26, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

‘Contribution’ to Pensions Disappears From January: What’s Changing

November 26, 2021 Karen Hines
1 min read

Shows on TV today | November 26, 2021

November 26, 2021 Lorelei Reese