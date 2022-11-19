Israel and Netanyahu are prosecuting the extreme right to form a government: ready to recognize 65 illegal outposts in the West Bank

Israeli Prime Minister in Bector Benjamin Netanyahu She reached an agreement with the far-right party on November 17 Otzma Yehudit Who will see the Recognition by the next government 65 outposts in the West Bank Busy. The LikudNetanyahu’s right-wing party said in a statement that the agreement was reached after a meeting between them baby and the leader of Otzma Yehudit, Itamar bin Juffair, indicating that the politicians have made “tangible progress” in forming the next government. The news comes as Netanyahu is trying to form a coalition government by pursuing talks with his allies in Israel far right To form the next Israeli executive. Based on the reports HaaretzTalks about key government posts stalled, but Netanyahu insisted that “there will be a government soon.”

The agreement comes days after the adoption of the draft resolution by the House of Representatives United nations Request an advisory opinion international justice Court (Sage) On the prolonged occupation you are doing Israel in Palestine. The resolution, approved by the UN Fourth Committee in New York, in effect requires the Hague court to “urgently” state its position on the “prolonged occupation, settlement and annexation of Palestinian land” by Israel, which violates the right of Palestinians to self-determination. 98 countries voted in favor of the resolution, 52 abstained, and 17 countries voted against, including Italy.

Actually, according to what Middle East Monitorthere 451 thousand settlers in 132 settlements and 147 unlicensed outposts In the occupied West Bank, with the aim of tightening the screws on Palestinian communities and stealing as much land as possible. Currently, all Israeli settlements are illegal under international law. However, Israel considers only outposts illegal, arguing that they were built by individual settlers or groups of settlers and not by the government. The island, which cites dozens of reports from human rights and monitoring groups, makes clear instead that the Israeli government provides infrastructure, support, and funding to settlers to build outposts. In addition, in recent years the Israeli government retroactively certified many outposts and passed legislation facilitating this.

always the second HaaretzIn another meeting, this time with the ultra-nationalist leader Bezalel Smotrich on head The religious Zionist partyNetanyahu said Israel should “seize the opportunity” presented by the latest attack on an illegal settlement Ariel In the West Bank to recognize the unauthorized outposts in that area and others. Among the outposts that will be legalized according to Netanyahu’s plan are HomeshWhich was evacuated in 2005 and is located between the cities of Palestine Nablus And the Embryo. This settlement is located at Route 60, the main north-south highway in the West Bank, used by Palestinians and Jewish settlers. As a local journalist explains Shady Jarara to me The island “The resettlement of Homesh, in particular, would mean devastation for the Palestinians living along the Nablus-Jenin road,” he said, adding that “there are currently almost daily settler attacks against Palestinians on Route 60 as well as against homes in burqa, a Palestinian village near Homesh. The settlers will be in Homesh and on the main road leading to Jenin greater tensions“.

Among the other issues agreed upon in the agreement for the new Likud-Otzma Yehudit government is an enforcement law Minimum penalties for agricultural crimes Acceleration in planning and construction Circular roads for the exclusive use of Jews to link Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank. US officials have expressed concern about the crucial role played by the far-right in forming a new government in Israel. According to the newspaper Times of Israelthe US ambassador to the country, Tom NeedsHe asked Netanyahu not to be named Bezalel Smotrich as Minister of Defence. The far-right party responded in a tweet on Twitter: “The party has a lot of respect and appreciation for our American ally, but the Biden administration must also respect Israeli democracy and not interfere in forming an elected government.” “A sovereign state cannot accept foreign dictates that would endanger Israel’s security and harm Jewish settlement in Judea and Samaria.”