A passport is now required to enter the UK from Europe

Among the various consequences of Brexit, the UK’s exit from the European Union on January 1, 2021, there are also consequences related to the tourist travel of European citizens. Until 1 October, it was possible for a citizen of an EU country to go to the UK by just showing his ID at the airport. However, since October 1, a new British government regulation has come into force requiring most European citizens who want to visit the UK to have a passport to enter the country.

According to the new legislation, citizens of all 27 EU countries, as well as citizens of Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Iceland and Norway (countries that are not part of the EU), can go to the UK without the need for a visa to stay in the country for a maximum of 6 months. However, at the border crossing at the airport, they will have to show a valid passport for the entire time they intend to stay in the UK.

– Read also: UK fuel crisis continues

It is not possible to enter the country with a valid ID in your country of origin, unless you belong to one of these categories:

– People who got stable condition, a permanent residence permit which is entitled to anyone who has resided in the UK for at least 5 years, or pre-settlement condition, a temporary permit granted pending the maturity of the requirements for obtaining a permanent permit.

– People who have applied for pre-settlement condition or for stable condition But who have not yet received the certificate.

– People who got a Permit to reunite with a family member Living in the UK.

– people who have Border work permit.

– Persons who have obtained a permit Healthcare Visitor No. S2, i.e. persons who are authorized to receive specialist healthcare in the UK or to accompany someone who falls into this category.

– Swiss citizens who have a special permission Intended for those who work for a Swiss company that also operates in the UK.

The British government’s website specifies that the procedure allowing these categories of people to enter the country with a secured identity card is only until December 31, 2025. All people who do not fall into these categories must already present the passport to enter the UK.

– Read also: Northern Ireland may exist for a short time