India: Delhi Not Breathing, Most Polluted November in 7 Years – Last Hour

(ANSA) – NEW DELHI, Dec 01 – Air quality in New Delhi in November 2021 was the worst in 7 years: Data from India’s Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the central control institute, says it’s pollution, indicating that In the month that just ended, the Indian capital experienced at least 11 days of heavy pollution and no days with “good” air quality.



The monthly AQI was constant, on average, at 376: a level of 300 and above is considered dangerous to health and can cause difficulties even for normally healthy people.



While experts and health professionals speak of a health emergency, many large hospitals in the city and surrounding areas report a significant increase in the number of patients with serious respiratory problems not related to Covid-19.



The concentration of PM2.5 particles (those with a diameter of less than 2.5 μm) is 34 times higher than the level considered acceptable by the World Health Organization.



In a study released in September, Greenpeace argued that 57,000 premature deaths in New Delhi in 2020 could be attributed to air pollution. (Dealing).

