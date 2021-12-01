December 2, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Influencer per valorizzare i libri, il mondo dei 'book-toker' - Tempo Libero

India: Delhi Not Breathing, Most Polluted November in 7 Years – Last Hour

Samson Paul December 2, 2021 1 min read

(ANSA) – NEW DELHI, Dec 01 – Air quality in New Delhi in November 2021 was the worst in 7 years: Data from India’s Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the central control institute, says it’s pollution, indicating that In the month that just ended, the Indian capital experienced at least 11 days of heavy pollution and no days with “good” air quality.

The monthly AQI was constant, on average, at 376: a level of 300 and above is considered dangerous to health and can cause difficulties even for normally healthy people.

While experts and health professionals speak of a health emergency, many large hospitals in the city and surrounding areas report a significant increase in the number of patients with serious respiratory problems not related to Covid-19.

The concentration of PM2.5 particles (those with a diameter of less than 2.5 μm) is 34 times higher than the level considered acceptable by the World Health Organization.

In a study released in September, Greenpeace argued that 57,000 premature deaths in New Delhi in 2020 could be attributed to air pollution. (Dealing).

Reproduction is reserved © Copyright ANSA


More Stories

2 min read

Omicron, the border is closed from the United States to Japan. All travel restrictions

December 1, 2021 Samson Paul
2 min read

Francis: Catechists, Courageous and Creative Witnesses of the Gospel

December 1, 2021 Samson Paul
4 min read

The folly of banning the words “Christmas” and “Mary”: even the Vatican is losing patience with Europe

December 1, 2021 Samson Paul

You may have missed

1 min read

India: Delhi Not Breathing, Most Polluted November in 7 Years – Last Hour

December 2, 2021 Samson Paul
2 min read

Six U.S. states are campaigning against the company’s toxic culture – Nerd4.life

December 2, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

Caroline Smith, after tumor continues treatment: ‘I have pain all over’

December 2, 2021 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

Space, two new Galileo satellites ready for launch into orbit

December 2, 2021 Karen Hines