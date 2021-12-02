Covid, mandatory outdoor masks on the crowded streets of Rome and Sicily – Chronicle

“We are about to sign the ordinance. We have just participated in the county commission for order and safety. Injuries are increasing and this requires everyone to be vaccinated but the use of outdoor masks must also be promoted in all places We have the obligation to wear a mask in all areas already identified by the police command where there are measures stakes, but also in all areas where there are crowds and distancing cannot be guaranteed.” This was announced by the Mayor of Rome Roberto Gualtieri to Tgr Lazio. “We are asking all Romanian women to help us,” said the mayor, “if we then see that there will be no proper outcome, we will also act on an ordinance for an unclear obligation throughout the city.”

In Sicily, an external mask is required for ages 12 and up, additional restrictions on flights from South Africa but also from Egypt, Turkey and Israel, particle swabs and no shorter – for immigrants after any quarantine. This is a decree text of five articles, which was signed a few minutes ago by the head of the district, Nilo Musumesi. “I signed up half an hour ago – Musumeci told SkyTg24 – I adopted the measure after I listened to the health authorities.” The decree will take effect within the next 24 hours.