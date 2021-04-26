In Castellanza, the International Kickboxing Fight Cup is a success

New success in Castellanza with the international kickboxing competition organized by Maestro Ongaro Andrea, the ninth edition of POINT FIGHTING CUP, the first international event to be staged in a pandemic, occurred behind closed doors and was filmed and broadcast in full with live broadcast on the www. .pointfightingcup .com and on the dedicated Facebook page.

Months of hard work gave the expected results of the 9 * edition of the POINT FIGHTING Cup, sponsored by WAKO and the Italian Federkombt led by President Donato Milano, the most ambitious competition in the kickboxing competition specialized in Point Fighting of the Highest level in Italy organized by Maestro Ungaro Andrea, which took place on Saturday 24 and Sunday 25 April in Pallaborsani in Castellanza.

On Saturday, the top athletes challenged each other and all the team matches were held.

On Sunday, the students and juniors competed in the competition and the evening ended with the prestigious OPEN Class Meetings and THE ONE Challenge between the last winner and the winner of the Grand Champion the evening before.

Sicilian Elena Pantaleo won the prestigious THE ONE 2021 award in the women’s category, which was reaffirmed as the strongest athlete in the current kickboxing scene, and in the men’s category by Roman BRAMATI Federico, an unexpected surprise 17-year-old tournament.

B.Fit Legnano and Sporting of Varese’s KBA, along with Mr Ongaro Andrea, the event’s organizer, were in full force with the players in the competition and with his team TOP TEN POINT FIGHTING CUP.

There was no shortage of podiums, and given the extremely high technical level of the race and the lengthy pauses to train, he went very well with 17 medals: 2 golds, 11 silvers and 4 bronzes.

Always strong Lignano DAVIDE GUFFANTI who wins gold in the cat. -84 kg gold also for MACCHI SOFIA in the cat. +55 Kilo colored belts.

Silver for our hero DEBORAH DE VITA the cat. -70kg, +70kg and team competition; For a little ACHILLE BONANDINI -35kg and SCROLLAVEZZA Diego -52kg in their first international competition and Edoardo SACCHETTI cats. -57 kg, for DAVIDE BIVIO cats. -37 kg, David Govante cat. -89 kg eGRAN CHAMPION, Gregorio AMBOLDI cat. -74 kg Simon Valtraco cats. -47 kg

Bronze to cat Deborah de Vita. Open, Davide BIVIO – 42 kg, Luigi BUCCI – 45 kg, Giada Paris-Cole. +60 kg

Unfortunately, BONFANTI Lara and BATTAGLINI Giulia did not go for the medal.

With the ninth edition of the POINT FIGHTING CUP, the “WAKO WOMEN AGAINST CANCER” project, awareness and fundraising campaign against cancer, has also been renewed, with strong support from Benedetta Terruzzi, the representative of the referees category, by the organizers, understood and supported by many people. The funds raised will go to IEO’s WomenCancer Center in Milan.

It was an event marked by a series of strict health measures, but the important thing is the presence of European and international sport. Lombardy with Castellanza (Virginia) was once again the protagonist of the fantastic kickboxing game.

“There is great satisfaction with the work done in recent months but especially last week – explains Andrea Ungaro, organizer of the event – I sincerely thank all the volunteers, the people involved, the institutions and the sponsors who have been close to us. This road is for the future, too.

Despite the difficulties that characterized the preparation phase, and above all the Covid-19 pandemic – which imposed a closed event, controlling tampons on all participants and organizing spaces and people never before seen, the organizers were able to ensure optimal management of the athletes (300) , Teams (32 including Russia, USA, Spain, Austria, Morocco, Switzerland, and Hungary), volunteers (about 70), technicians, competition referees (30) and indispensable dt. Roberto Romani in the name of health and safety. A success that was unanimously recognized also by the press and in person by the president of CONI Giovanni Malagò who honored us with his regards.

Words of the organizer: “After months of thinking and considering all the restrictions and protocols to curb the epidemic in the region, I courageously decided to make an effort for myself and my children and realized the importance of the work I had to do. The team game that was launched launched the ‘POINT FIGHTING CUP 2021 WILL BE MADE’ challenge. Thanks to the skills of my collaborators, it was a successful sporting event that demonstrates once again that a major international event can make a difference in relaunching a sport that has been suspended for so long. ”