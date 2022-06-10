World Cup, Israeli fans will be able to enter Qatar to attend matches

Football fans and Israeli football fans will be able to attend the World Cup matches that will be held this winter Qatar. The official announcement came Thursday from three Israeli ministers. A move that would open a “new door” to a country you live with Israel It does not currently have formal diplomatic relations.

The agreement, which came after months of talks with FIFA, was announced by the Israeli foreign minister, Yair LapidDefense Minister, Benny GantzAnd by the Minister of Sports, Chile Trooper. Lapid explained that a love of football and sport connects people and nations. The World Cup in November opens a new door to strengthening ties.

The Israeli team failed to qualify for the World Cup finals. Qatar, a small but wealthy Arab country in the Gulf, will host the World Cup in the Middle East for the first time in history. The tournament organizers have repeatedly stated that all nationalities are welcome. All match ticket holders must apply for a ‘Haya Card’, a type of fan card that also serves as an entry visa to Qatar.

Unlike neighboring countries such as the two seas And the The United Arab EmiratesWhich recently signed historic agreements with Israel, Qatar has yet to normalize relations with Israel. The World Cup may be an opportunity to get closer.