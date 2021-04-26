MLB The Show 21 gira meglio su PS5 che su Xbox Series X | S, a digital foundry

Digital foundry New Video Released – Analysis that explains the differences between the different versions of MLB Show 21, The first chapter in the saga that will also arrive on Xbox, as well as PlayStation. The newspaper found that the game Works better on PS5 than Xbox Series X | S.. But let’s see the details.

First of all, remember that MLB The Show 21 is not only available on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S; Sony San Diego Studio game also developed for PS4 and Xbox One. Digital Foundry explains PS4 Pro and Xbox One X the game runs at a resolution of 1440 pixels by default, But it also allows you to select 1080p and 2160p. However, in the next generation, the game is moving at 2160p, with the Xbox Series S only stopping at 1080p.

The difference between PS5 and Xbox Series X | S frame rate. While both aim to get 60 frames per second most of the time, the game is less stable on the Xbox Series X. On Microsoft’s platform, in fact, there are times when the frame rate drops by 9-11 frames, so it stays around 50 frames per the second. On Xbox Series S, there are also situations where performance is better than Xbox Series X, but it’s often worse, with an additional 2-3 frames per second drop. In terms of downloads, Digital Foundry reveals this If MLB The Show 21 takes 8 seconds to load on the PS5, the Xbox Series X takes 12 seconds.



MLB Show 21

Digital Foundry also explains that Sony San Diego Studio did a great job with the Xbox release, bearing in mind that MLB The Show 21 was built with a game engine designed exclusively for PlayStation. Plus, it’s the studio’s first multi-platform function – a big change. Finally, the PS5 version can boast DualSense support.

Finally, here’s our review of MLB The Show 21.