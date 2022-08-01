How much can the salary be increased?

Freelance journalist. Born in Cagliari in 1993, he graduated in languages ​​and communication and then continued his studies in journalism. He took his first professional steps in web radio and over the years devoted himself to online information. He writes about news, politics and other current affairs issues.





























These are the hot days for approval Duplicate assistance decree by the Draghi government. The outgoing executive, despite its downfall, continues to work to present open files and the most important matters of jurisdiction. The green light for this measure will come within the next week.

On the table 14.3 billion euros In total to finance Help measures Mainly intended for lowering production charges, low-income workers and retirees. Among these, a new one cut the tax wedge This will allow for an increase in salaries for the remainder of 2022.

Dl Aid bis, skip the €200 bonus

Cancellation of contribution will replace €200 bonus disbursed in July. The rumors circulating in recent days about stopping the compensation are justified.

Image source: ANSA

Prime Minister Mario Draghi with Economy Minister Daniel Franco

In general, the cost of the scale is actually about 6.8 billion eurosA number that the resigned government could not re-propose.

Hence the desire to introduce something more structural and continuous to increase wages. The bonus will be given, for one time now, anyway to a series of categories of workers Remained excluded from payment in July.

cut wedge contribution

With less tax burden and lower payroll taxes, the government guarantees workers one greater fluidity at the end of the month.

But not for everyone: the new contribution wedge cut will only concern those who benefit from the tax cut applied in 0.8%, which has already led to salary increases. So the employees who have income less than 35 thousand euros per year.

It is not yet clear how much the additional tax wedge will be reduced. According to rumors, the cut will take effect equals 1%. In this case, in general, we will get to1.8% less To be paid to workers, without pension consequences.

The measure must remain in effect Until the end of the year. Then the elected executive of the 25 September policies will have to decide, vis-à-vis the trade unions, whether to extend the intervention.

How much can the salary increase with Dl Aid bis

Translated into real numbers, how much would the assumed percentage of the deduction be worth on the paycheck to the workers to whom it was allotted?

According to the calculations of Corriere della Sera for an employee whose income is 35 thousand euros Tax reduction will increase monthly salaries by about 27 EUR.

Who has the Gross income 28 thousand euros will be found about 22 EUR Plus in monthly stipends. for a worker who has Income 15 thousand euros The monthly increase will be around 12 euros.

For confirmation of the details of the new tax wedge reduction, it will be necessary to wait for the formulation Duplicate assistance decree.



<br />

