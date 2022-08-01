Progressing Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces, which one is better?

progress horoscope map By Paulo Fox for all signs of Air, Water, Earth and Fire for Sunday, July 31, 2022

The Sagittarius It is going through a certain situation. The Capricorn He has a suitable moon on Sunday. different planets vsAquarium: You feel a little tired. The fish They are experiencing a certain state of discomfort.

Paolo Fox Tower today, Sunday, July 31, 2022

The situation is special for those born under the sign of Sagittarius, you can relaunch yourself and the prospects are still good. Success can arrive in the second half of August. So it is necessary to start working from now on some projects that may be more important and achievable than you can imagine. Even in such a positive context, days can happen when everything is less fruitful. On this Sunday, for example, there will be a little laziness. Read also profilePaolo Fox Tower On 7/31/2022 for marks Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio.

Sagittarius, how will next week go?

Jupiter prefers couples this week, and if things are still not clear, there will be an opportunity to explain everything well. It’s not a bad thing to just want to calm down with your partner and leave everything else aside. To work, you’ll need to plan your 2023 dates now. This is a turning point that will bring about life and work changes that will take effect from November. Many of you are looking for a new life and will be trying to do something important as early as August.

Capricorn, Paolo Fox Horoscope July 31, 2022

favorable moon Thus you can also look to the future in a conscious way in relation to your abilities, also because you know very well that in life they have given you nothing. At this point, it is important to be calm and not get too angry if something is going slower than expected. Jupiter on the other hand is talking about some mass or deflection, about the weight that you intend to get rid of. It’s a period of tiredness and stress, but it shouldn’t lead to a lot of bad moods. Romantic relationships are going through a period of lull, but next week they will improve.

Aquarius, Fox Horoscope Forecast for July 31, 2022

You are accused of a certain fatigue in these hours And some opposition of the planets will make everything more difficult. Between Friday and Saturday, some doubts arose, and in general, the future worries you a little. However, you should try to overcome the disagreements that have returned to the agenda. Sometimes it happens that you put yourself a little bit against everyone else, because maybe you have some innovative ideas in mind and you hate people who never intend to change. Water is calmer than in the last couple of days, but more effort is needed, especially in the case of love.

Horoscope predictions Paulo Fox Pisces July 31, 2022

The moon is opposite on SundayBut this state of discomfort should not cause problems for the spouses. In these 48 hours there may be some little arguing, also because you are very sensitive and sometimes feel a little neglected by your partner. In general, there are also those who devote less time to feelings and seek salvation in the workplace. The Moon in opposition only asks to take a moment and not to fidget if something is wrong.