Super Green Boss and Yellow Zone Fvg, new activities starting today

Super Green Pass and Yellow Zone in Friuli Venezia Giulia from Monday 29 November today. Signed by Health Minister Roberto Speranza on November 26, 2021 based on control room data and indications. New law to enforce the region in the Yellow Zone. All other regions and autonomous provinces are in the White Zone.

Read more

In Friuli Venezia Giulia Less restrictions on vaccination and cure, Introduced by the latest Ordinance on the Control and Prevention of Covit-19 Infection. The government document, published in the Official Gazette, brings the original start date set for Monday, December 6, one week ahead.

Therefore, there are no restrictions or temporary restrictions on access to shows and sports events, festivals and restaurants for those who have already been vaccinated for less than 6 months or who have been vaccinated within the previous 12 months.: Nationwide, a system update that could lead to the release of the Qr code related to the digital ‘Super Green Pass’ is pending, it is sufficient to show the vaccination certificate or complete recovery certificate in paper version. From today it is mandatory for everyone to wear a mask even outside.

New rules introduced from the White Zone (e.g. “basic” green permits on local public transport) will take effect throughout Italy from December 6.