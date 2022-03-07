For a correct diet, it is not enough that it varies with the different foods and preparations that we make at each main meal. In fact, it is also important to eat seasonal foods. Especially in the case of fruits and vegetables, experts always recommend eating products grown on the national territory. Basically, to be sure of their origin and to make the most of their beneficial properties, it is important that you consume something that grows in that particular seasonal period. Cabbage and fennel, for example, are ideal foods for these months, as local produce can be found until around May.

Here is a salad that is easy to prepare in just 5 minutes, rich in vitamins and minerals for heart and bone health, that will conquer the whole family

The cabbage Red is rich in nutrients, especially when eaten raw. Rich in vitamins C and K, but also rich in vitamins B6 and A as well as potassium, fiber, and carbohydrates. It will also help fight inflammation and reduce associated pain and swelling. As well as contributing to heart and bone health. Finally, it will help improve gut health, and ensure regularity against constipation and obstruction.

The fennel It is also rich in vitamins A, E, K and B6. As well as calcium, phosphorous, sodium, magnesium, iron and zinc. It is low in calories and has antibacterial and antifungal properties. Moreover, it is likely to be beneficial for the body due to its antioxidant properties. With the advent of the warm season, it is time to prepare some delicious dishes in a very short time, and today we will see a salad recipe rich in vitamins and minerals.

All we need to prepare

Ingredients for 4 people:

of red cabbage

2 fennel

200 grams of peeled shrimp

olive oil;

balsamic vinegar;

Salt and Pepper.

The first thing to do is cook the peeled shrimp. Let sear for 2 minutes on each side with an oil drizzle in a skillet over medium-high heat and set aside. Then wash and chop the purple cabbage and fennel. We try to chop it fine so the flavors blend together. Then we assemble the ingredients together. Sauces and seasonings can also be added to add flavor to the salad. We can do this with pepper or thyme, for example. While the best sauces to go with shrimp can be pink sauce or yoghurt. In short, we leave a lot of room for imagination and our taste and we will see that it will turn out to be a very tasty dish. Here is a salad that is easy to prepare in just 5 minutes, rich in nutrients that are very beneficial for the health of the body.