Gentlemen, Dyson Domain can save humanity

In 1959, the journal Science published a short article by British physicist Freeman Dyson. the address is Search for artificial stellar sources of infrared radiation. Dyson’s idea was that some very advanced space civilization would have surrounded its reference star in a very large and complex structure, to use all its energy. In this way they would have blocked out all the wavelengths we normally encounter in a star, leaving only infrared radiation.

From this moment on, the idea of ​​the so-called “Dyson ball” becomes a very powerful and fascinating idea for both the world of science and science fiction. The idea that one could somehow capture the energy of a star in this way becomes a dream to be pursued, which for decades has haunted many astrophysicists, along with species’ growing need for energy.

The problem is that the Dyson field has physical and mechanical problems that maybe even thousands of years from now we won’t be able to solve. For this reason, many have attempted to theorize alternative, more sustainable visions of our current means.

The solution, however, was between the lines and was presented by Dyson himself. The sphere did not have to be a continuous shell, but could consist of independent pieces, and thousands of different orbital structures.

Today we know that a “Dyson swarm” of about 10 million satellites sent back in time around the Sun can really take us back to what the professor thought more than 50 years ago. To make you understand that SpaceX can launch 240 Starlink communications satellites per month, and as of February 2022, it already has more than 2,000 satellites in space. It’s not a big enough number, but we’re definitely starting to get very close to an idea that until recently seemed like just an episode of Star Trek to us.

This could be one of the next big goals we’ll set for ourselves to have a clean energy source that doesn’t continue to destroy everyone left on this planet.

