Gary McKee, the man who ran a marathon every day of 2022 (for charity) – VIDEO

Twenty pairs of sneakers, more than 15 thousand Kilometers traveled and approx 1 million Pounds collected. This is the result achieved by a 53-year-old from London, Gary Mackeywhich concluded on the last day of 2022 its year-long marathon that began last January 1, with the aim of raising money to donate to charity for two English entities at the forefront of prevention and support cancer patients: the Macmillan Cancer Support and the West Cumbria Hospital at Home. every morning to 365 Days later, McKee put on his sneakers and ran to his workplace: 42 It was kilometers away from the Sellafield nuclear site, located on the coast of the Irish Sea in the county of Cumbria in England. And whenever he ran, The more donations. “It’s going to be a special day. Cancer affects everyone, so it’s not just a West Cambrian thing, it’s a patriotic thing,” she said. BBC Kiss Speed the last. to manager West Cumbria Hospital at HomeAnd the British Broadcasting Corporation reported that “Gary did not just raise money for the Two wonderful entities Charity rather brought “magic” to the local community and brought people together by supporting him in the challenge ». But it’s not the first time Maki has engaged in a feat of this kind. As mentioned before guardian His method as a marathon runner is very long: in his years he has climbed Londoner Kilimanjaro, crossed New Zealand, made Three Peaks Challenge In less than 24 hours, he’d jumped out of planes and walked on hot coals. But this time it was different. The decision to run a 365-day marathon to help people with cancer is actually related to the disappearance of his father, who died in 2005 due to an exacerbation of the disease. «I wanted to do something in his memory, so – everyone says guardian – You have become one fundraiser».

