November 26, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Game Awards 2022, Xbox can skip the event so as not to affect antitrust - Multiplayer.it

Game Awards 2022, Xbox can skip the event so as not to affect antitrust – Multiplayer.it

Gerald Bax November 26, 2022 1 min read

Xbox could jump Totally me The Game Awards 2022 Thus avoid submitting any match during the event for Do not affect the antitrust One of the countries where the acquisition of Activision Blizzard is currently being considered: reports Jez Corden, journalist at Windows Central.

For now, these are just rumors and sensations revealed by Corden during the latest episode of his podcast, but they might make sense considering that Sony has implemented similar strategies recently, delaying the PlayStation show. He was talking for a long time.

The show created by Jeff Kelly has always been highly appreciated by Microsoftwhich during its 2021 release introduced a gameplay video for Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, and finally offered a look at the project in progress at Ninja Theory.

To find out how it goes in reality, we will have to wait a few more days: the Game Awards 2022 will be broadcast on December 8, but it is already possible to vote for the finalists and thus decide which games and developers they will be. awarded during the show.

See also  Moonscars arrives at D1 on Microsoft service, here's the date and all platforms - Nerd4.life

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Lift is available on Steam, Launch Trailer – Multiplayer.it

November 26, 2022 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Black Friday, real-time deals not to be missed

November 26, 2022 Gerald Bax
3 min read

Android auto, goodbye to this very useful function | We will never see her again

November 25, 2022 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

5 min read

Landslide at Casamichiola in Ischia, one excavates Fanto. One victim and 12 missing. Maloney: ‘Government ready to do its part’ – Chronicle

November 26, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Poste Italiane: With SPID you get access to a unique feature for free

November 26, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Curious about who is Marco Bellavia? Age, Wife or Partner, Children, Private Life and Instagram

November 26, 2022 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

How starlight turns a planet away

November 26, 2022 Karen Hines