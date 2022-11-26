Game Awards 2022, Xbox can skip the event so as not to affect antitrust – Multiplayer.it

Xbox could jump Totally me The Game Awards 2022 Thus avoid submitting any match during the event for Do not affect the antitrust One of the countries where the acquisition of Activision Blizzard is currently being considered: reports Jez Corden, journalist at Windows Central.

For now, these are just rumors and sensations revealed by Corden during the latest episode of his podcast, but they might make sense considering that Sony has implemented similar strategies recently, delaying the PlayStation show. He was talking for a long time.

The show created by Jeff Kelly has always been highly appreciated by Microsoftwhich during its 2021 release introduced a gameplay video for Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, and finally offered a look at the project in progress at Ninja Theory.

To find out how it goes in reality, we will have to wait a few more days: the Game Awards 2022 will be broadcast on December 8, but it is already possible to vote for the finalists and thus decide which games and developers they will be. awarded during the show.