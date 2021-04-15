Foods that cause bloating

UOne of the most common diseases affecting women is flatulence. This can cause real pain, as well as make those who suffer from it uncomfortable because it prevents them from wearing clothes and moving freely.

The feeling of flatulence is caused by excessive tension in the abdomen, which indicates an accumulation of gases in the stomach and intestines. It is a common and often transient disease, caused for example by a meal that is too abundant or is eaten too quickly. However, at other times, it can be a symptom of physiological phenomena, such as premenstrual syndrome or menopause. It rarely conceals more serious illnesses, including appendicitis, food intolerance (for example celiac disease), viral or bacterial gastroenteritis, colon or ovarian cancer, and gallstones.

Natural remedies

One of the best known remedies for flatulence is made from vegetable carbon, which is a 100% natural substance that has the ability to absorb gases in the abdomen, including the extra air that is taken with food.

Carminative plants also have a similar function, although, unlike coal, they do not absorb gases, but eliminate them. Among these we can find:

Fennel: Has a stimulating effect on the movement of the stomach and intestine and has anti-fermentation properties.

Peppermint: reduces fermentation and has digestive and antiseptic properties.

Lemon Balm: Has relaxing, digestive, anti-bacterial, anti-inflammatory, and anti-spasmodic properties.

Blueberry: It has anti-fermentation properties.

Ginger: the digestive system and antioxidants.

To hire Fiber, Lactic Yeasts, and Probiotics It can help regulate bowel activity. Hydration is also important: remember to drink at least a liter and a half of water a day and avoid all soft drinks, which will only aggravate the problem.

Donates

Kefir Replacing milk with kefir can be a good option if lactose intolerant is. The enzyme in this food (lactase) is easy to absorb since bacteria have already digested it. In case of intestinal gases, it is advised to consume it in small quantities several times a day.

Ginger It has always been considered a valuable food in the event of poor digestion, bloating and flatulence. Drinking a cup of ginger tea helps get rid of excess gas and calm the digestive system.

celery The crunchy stalk of celery regulates bowel movement and reduces gas formation. In addition, it removes toxins from the body thanks to its high water content. Add it to your first or second courses.

Rosemary It is an aromatic herb that helps prevent swelling, relieve abdominal pain, and promote diuresis. Use it on meat and fish or bread and focaccia.

Turmeric These spices are used to treat indigestion and flatulence. It is very aromatic and gives food a nice yellow color. For food to take effect, don’t forget to associate it with black pepper: the piperine in black pepper prefers to absorb curcumin (a little is enough, about 3% of the amount of turmeric).

banana Rich in potassium, bananas help balance the amount of sodium in the body. If sodium is the cause of the swelling, potassium is the treatment.

rice Rice is an easy-to-digest food. Although it is rich in starch, it does not cause gas production, so it is the best substitute for starchy foods (such as wheat, corn and potatoes) and an ideal food for a diet against flatulence.

Mine Apples contain fructose, and people with fructose malabsorption may have digestive problems and bloating after eating them. Alternative: Cooking apples can reduce the effects of bloating, or you can completely replace them with different fruits such as blueberries, grapefruit, or bananas.

Dairy product Lactose intolerance can cause cramps, diarrhea and stomach discomfort. It is very important if you suspect that you are intolerant to these foods, you confirm this with the help of your doctor. garlic It is an excellent antibacterial food, but it contains fructans (oligosaccharides, disaccharides, monosaccharides and polyols), short chain carbohydrates that some people cannot digest. For an alternativeAvoid raw garlic and make sure to cook it before adding it to dishes.

sale Eating large amounts of salt in food can cause flatulence. People usually retain fluid due to this, which contributes to swelling in the abdominal area.

bean Since beans contain alpha-galactosidase sugars, they are among the foods that can cause gas as a byproduct of the digestive process. Alternative: Tweak your diet by cutting back on beans or trying to replace them with more digestible legumes, such as black beans. Instead, replace it with pills. READ 40 Years of the Space Shuttle - Faith and Reason

Maize People believe that by switching to rye bread, they will avoid the bloating associated with wholemeal or white bread. However, rye bread still contains gluten, which can be a major cause of bloating, in individuals with stomach allergies. For an alternativeIf the bloating is really painful, try to exclude bread from your diet and replace rye with brown rice, quinoa, or buckwheat.

lentil Although lentils are healthy carbohydrates, given their high fiber content, they contribute to increased gas production if they are not soaked in water before they are cooked and then eaten. Swelling-free alternative: Choose lentils that are lighter in color, as they contain less fiber than darker ones, and produce less gas.

crusader Vegetables such as broccoli, cauliflower, and cabbage belong to the cruciferous family of vegetables known as bulbous foods. Alternative: Replace broccoli with sweet potato, lettuce, or spinach.

Soft drinks Many when trying to lose weight often turn to diet sodas. However, soft drinks are high in carbon dioxide and thus are the most common cause of bloating.

watermelon Like apples, this summer snack contains fructose and can cause stomach pain and bloating for many. Alternative: Watermelon can be very refreshing in summer, but to avoid bloating, replace it with grapefruit and bananas.