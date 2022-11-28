First time in NYC? Tips for using it

For many it is a dream come true, for others, it is a necessary step for work or personal reasons, but here we hold them in our hands: flight tickets to New York, one of the most popular destinations. America. Also referred to as the “Capital of the World” and “The City That Never Sleeps,” it offers everything to delight and surprise visitors whether it’s the first time or the hundredth time. Here, then, trying to organize a trip can turn out to be complicated for some, especially for beginners: here are tips to get the most out of it, starting with the infamous ESTA.

Traveling to America? You can’t go anywhere without ESTA!

Before thinking about New York and its beautiful sights, it is better to prepare the necessary documents for a trip to America. In fact, to travel to the US, a simple plane ticket is not enough, but documents are also required. A valid certificate of immunity against the SARS-CoV-2 virus is required and permission to enter US soil is required. Usually it’s a visa, but applying for a visa leads to a more difficult path.

Fortunately, however, those traveling for tourism or business trips (and therefore not for specific purposes such as studying in the US), can apply for an ESTA. l’Electronic system for travel authorization It is, as the name suggests, an electronic authorization to travel to the United States. Applying for ESTA is very simple, which is actually a question to fill an online form. Then, an electronic system will verify your identity and determine whether or not you’ll be admitted to the U.S. under the Visa Waiver Program, which is reserved for citizens of certain countries, including Italy.

This procedure provides for a payment of a few tens of euros, and the result is delivered by the system in a maximum of 48 hours (in some cases it can take up to 72 hours). However, generally within a few hours of submitting the request, or in any case the same day, except for issues that may affect the outcome of your person’s permit. However it is recommended Compulsory Apply for ESTA 72 hours before your flight to avoid delays and stressful situations.

The certificate is valid for 2 years from the moment the application is approved and the ESTA is issued or until the passport to which the ESTA is attached expires. During this period, unlimited trips to the United States are allowed, the only limit being the maximum number of days of stay: in fact, each trip should not exceed 90 days.

New York: A thousand places, one pass to cover them all

After ensuring that the documents are ready, we can now focus on the steps to be taken in New York. If it’s your first time, you may be a little disoriented by its sheer size and numerous iconic landmarks and must-sees. So, you’ll have no idea where to start and you’ll want to visit as much as possible. But there’s a problem: costs.

In fact, the most common attractions, such as the Empire State Building, museums, and boat visits to get an up-close look at the Statue of Liberty, require an entrance fee. This allocation is not much in itself, taking each attraction separately, but if you want to visit as many places as possible during your stay (usually 4-5 days are suitable to understand the spirit of this incredible city), then you need to add various stakes and the amount can easily reach several hundred euros. In fact, if you’re not careful, you’ve only seen a small part of the “Big Apple.”

Fortunately, there are many “passes” that allow you to visit different places for a one-time and very small payment. So the advice is to prepare a list of the points of interest you definitely want to visit (maybe mark them on Google Maps) and find a pass that best reflects your preferences.

Ready to make your New York dream come true? Have your passports, plane tickets, a pass and especially ESTA ready, you can’t leave the US without it! (Journal Note).