Scratch and Win It’s cold but he wants a coffee and a coupon: very lucky choice

It was Wednesday morning, and despite the freezing temperatures, a man went to the bar and won 500,000 euros by buying a lucky scratch card at the “Isole Sottovento” bar in Cesenatico.

The cold air did not stop the man from the ritual of having breakfast in the bar, but this time there was something new, in fact the lucky one found one of the rare winning scratch cards and managed to win 500,000 euros.

who won?

On Wednesday morning, the thermometer showed a temperature of minus 12 degrees, but the fresh air did not prevent the 60-year-old from having breakfast in the “Isole Sottovento” bar, a few kilometers from the coast.

The man, perhaps thanks to the smell of the salty air, decided to invest 5 euros to try his luck and lived an experience that he certainly will not easily forget. The Scratch and Win movie chosen that day was, among other things, a new product that had recently come into circulation, a Scratch and Win called “Fai 13”.

That morning the sixty-year-old, still unknown, was lucky, making him win the maximum amount suggested by the charge card: 500,000 euros. Not a bad win considering that many people are struggling to manage their paychecks due to inflation and rising costs and that with that number they could have peaceful dreams for a while.

lucky bar

Bar “Isole Sottovento”, located 2 km from the Adriatic coast, is run by a Chinese couple who are very happy about the victory of their regular customer. The owner said: “We are very happy for the winner, he is our customer who is just over 60 years old. He played Wednesday morning in practice At dawn, at that moment my husband was in the bar, he is a regular customer of ours and he has a scratch card and coffee. “There are many who seek their fortune, but here there was no such big win.”

The sixty-year-old still had no known identity, but listening to the couple’s words, it could be assumed that he was a local, but unfortunately, the identity now stops at these details.

So it’s not surprising to know that after finding out about this amazing story, many people turned to the owner couple in hopes that they could get their hands on a new winning scratch card, along with breakfast and the newspaper.

Who knows if this event will happen again to another lucky person in the same place or maybe in nearby bars, giving the person the opportunity to change their life or be able to make more savings in the future.