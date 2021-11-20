A nuclear fission reactor on the moon. NASA Project » Science News

The reactor will be built first on Earth and then sent to the Moon.

A new project by NASA, in cooperation with the Idaho National Laboratory of the US Department of Energy, envisages the installation of a nuclear power plant on the Moon that could ensureEnergy self-sufficiency For future structures built on our satellite. It would be a fission reactor that could be an independent and permanent source of energy from the sun. Many private companies will be able to participate in the construction of the structure, the conditions of which have been set by NASA. “Providing a reliable, high-powered system on the Moon is a critical step in human space exploration and realization within our reach.explained Sebastian Corbesiero, Surface Energy Fission Project Leader.

A nuclear fission reactor on the moon. NASA project

For experts, if the target is reached on the moon, the next destination will undoubtedly be Mars. In any case, the reactor would have to be built first on Earth and then sent to the Moon. The project also requires the development of a uranium reactor core, a system for converting nuclear energy into usable energy, a thermal management system to keep the reactor at low temperatures, and a distribution system that provides at least 40 kilowatts of power, enough for 10 years. On the other hand, scientists need the system to be able to Turning on and off without human assistance, to be operated by a lunar lander and capable of operating on a mobile system to be transported during operations. As if that weren’t enough, there are still some standards that experts say should be followed. During launch, the reactor must fit inside a cylinder with a diameter of 4 meters, a length of 6 meters, and a weight of no more than 6000 kilograms. Potential project partners will have to submit their requests for proposals by February 19.

Source:

https://www.eurekalert.org/news-releases/935594