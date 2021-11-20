November 21, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Xbox Series X

TIM enhances its digital gaming offering

Gerald Bax November 20, 2021 1 min read

after, after times, TIM game streaming service from TIMVISION Box, Android smartphones and tablets Catalog of more than 200 games reserved for TIM customers NS Fun for the whole family, TIM enriches its digital offering: For gamers of all ages, he brings consoles to his catalog of products Xbox Series X | microsoft sd.

Microsoft’s digital-only consoles push you into a new era of gaming.

Disk Free, with Xbox Series X | S You can create your own set of digital addresses. Your games, saves, and backups are securely in the cloud.

You can pre-order and pre-install upcoming titles and then play them at launch. All with the performance and functionality of a new generation of consoles.

>>> TIM Black Friday offer: choose your console on tim.it

From November 19 to November 29, anyone will be able to purchase their console through the TIM promotion.

To find out more visit tim.it.

>>> For a high-quality digital gaming experience, use the power of VIBRA IN TEAM

Stay tuned to discover TIM news in the gaming world.

See also  New 11-minute 4K gameplay video that makes you feel jaw-dropping - Nerd4.life

