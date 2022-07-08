FIMMG Bari – Covid: expanding beds in the medical and intensive care area and alerting local services

The ministry’s first warning goes off

Thursday 07 July 2022

Health Newspaper In addition to the incidence, bed occupancy rates in the medical field (9.2%, with a relative increase in the number of patients in hospital by 22%) and in intensive care (2.5%, with a relative increase in the number) of hospital admissions by 13.6%). Hence the request contained in the circular, to prepare to meet the increased demand for health care “at the hospital and regional level alike, in order to ensure the appropriate expansion of the family in the medical and intensive care areas designated for the Covid virus.”

07 July – We are not on high alert, but it is certain that the progression of the epidemic in the first weeks of summer with the continuous increase in the number of cases is beginning to worry the health authorities.

With a circular issued today, the Ministry of Health actually called on the regions to activate the “necessary organizational measures to meet the increased demand for health care in the coming weeks in the coming weeks, ensuring adequate expansion of the family. Medical and intensive care areas designated for Covid, to be adjusted according to the needs.” emergency, correct and timely care of patients with Sars-CoV-2 in relation to their specific care needs, with particular reference to the most vulnerable groups.”

The decision comes after the discovery that, according to the publication, “Despite the summer period, an epidemic phase was confirmed on the national territory characterized by a significant increase in infection, which has been steadily increasing for 4 weeks and reached 586 cases. / 100,000 inhabitants. Family occupancy rates also increased in The medical field (9.2%, with a relative increase in the number of patients hospitalized by 22%) and in intensive care (2.5%, with a relative increase in the number of patients hospitalized by 13.6%).)”.

In short, the situation is getting worse and the ministry notes that there are eight regions (Emilia-Romagna, Lazio, Liguria, Marche, Puglia, Tuscany, Umbria, Veneto) classified at “high risk of an uncontrolled and uncontrollable epidemic due to the presence of multiple resilience alerts” .

Among these regions, three regions (Emilia-Romagna, Puglia, Veneto) have portability compatible with a type 3 scenario and five regions (Lazio, Liguria, Marche, Tuscany, Umbria) have portability compatible with a type 2 scenario

Two regions (Umbria and Marche) are indicated, for the second week in a row, with a high probability of progression with a greater than 50% probability of exceeding the alert threshold in accordance with the Ministerial Decision of Health of April 30, 2020 in the employment rate of the medical region next month, if it is maintained current portability.

The remaining 13 protected areas/areas are classified as ‘medium’ risk (Abruzzo, Basilicata, Calabria, Campania, FVG, Lombardy, Molise, Piedmont, Bolzano/Buzen Pa, Trento, Sardinia, Sicily, V.d’Aosta/ V. d’Aoste) due to the increasing trend in cases.

Of these, five regions/PA (Campania, FVG, Lombardy, Piedmont, PA Trento) have a portability compatible with a Type 3 scenario, and four regions (Abruzzo, PA Bolzano/Bozen, Sardinia, Sicily) have a portability compatible with a type 3 scenario. One 2, all other PAs/PAs at medium risk have portability compatible with a Type 1 scenario.

Three regions (Calabria, FVG, Sicily) with a high probability of applying are indicated with a greater than 50% probability of crossing the alert threshold according to the Ministerial Resolution of Health of April 30, 2020 in the medical field employment rate over the next day of the month, if viability is maintained current transition.

“At this stage – reads the control room report attached to the ministerial circular – the need to continue adopting the individual and group behavioral measures provided/recommended, mask use, building ventilation, hand hygiene, and attention to gathering situations.”

“High vaccination coverage, completion of vaccination cycles, and maintenance of a high immune response through the booster dose, with particular attention to the categories indicated by ministerial provisions, are necessary tools to mitigate the clinical impact of the epidemic,” the control room repeats.