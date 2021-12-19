A few more days and the marathon will start with endless family lunches and dinners. The menu will be rich and varied and there will not be much time to count calories for each recipe.

This may not be the time to stick to a weight loss diet, but it would be best to adapt not to offend. Because, in addition to streak, it can be counterproductive to our health.

If we do not limit ourselves to the table, in fact, cholesterol and triglycerides can rise, which causes many problems. To avoid too much guilt, we might find a few minutes a day to devote to our body. Also, it wouldn’t hurt to do a stretching exercise for our muscles, which are tested during the holidays.

Here’s how to stay fit and relax your muscles during the holidays with these simple exercises

It will be important not to allow yourself to go for long hours on the couch, and to do a little physical activity. For example, if during the evening it happened to play some music, then let’s start a pair and not dance, which will help to get rid of a few slices of the banneton. Then we draw at least 30 minutes from our busy days Keep training your muscles And forget about muscle tension.

Sure, traditional front lunges can’t be missing, after you’ve warmed up for a few minutes. Standing with the right leg in front, lower toward the floor, almost touching the left knee to the floor, while the right angle makes up the right angle. About 10 repetitions 3 times will be enough, alternating with the legs.

We can then continue the ‘superman’ exercise, on the floor with stomach down and simultaneously raise the legs and chest for a few seconds. Repeat the same movement at least 15 more times.

For the muscles of the back, on the other hand, an exercise called “table” will be useful. We sit on the floor with the legs bent and slightly apart, put our hands behind us, with the fingers towards the feet and raise the pelvis to form a table with the body and repeat the exercise several times.

While for the belly On the side, we remain standing, with legs separated, bending the torso laterally, keeping the arms along the body, first on one side, then on the other.

muscle relaxation

Let’s devote the last few minutes of training to relaxing the muscles and relieving tension, getting rid of all the accumulated tension.

Let’s lie on a mat, play soft music in the background, and begin to move our toes, first outward, then toward bronchus. Then we bend our legs, bring the heels towards the buttocks and hug the knees, hold in this position for a minute.

We stand, then, slowly raising and lowering our shoulders, turning our head first to one side, and then to the other, very slowly back and forth.

Here, then, is how to stay fit and relax your muscles during the holidays with these simple exercises that are easy to do.