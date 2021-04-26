Unfortunately, it is not easy to change the habit of many Italian savers of leaving money in stock in their bank or postal accounts. The desire to take advantage of savings often collides with the fear of losing large sums of money. Not all account holders trust the business of banks, and fewer of those who can be proud of having financial experience. Instead of falling into bad investments and risking squandering savings, we prefer to forgo alternatives that can make money. However, according to our consultants’ expectations, here is how much money you make for keeping € 30,000 in a 12-month bank deposit account with strings and no strings attached.

Certainly some savers would be more inclined to evaluate alternative solutions if they knew.How much does it cost to keep money in a bank account? “. Above all, it can consider the possibility of transferring a portion of the amounts in stock to a deposit account. This definitely protects you from the risk of losses. At the same time, it is a profitable solution, in fact, here is how much money you make for keeping 30k euros in a bank deposit account for 12 months with restrictions and without restrictions. This equates to understanding how much the same amount can be returned depending on whether the account holder decides not to withdraw it for a year.

Here’s how much money you make to keep € 30,000 in a bank deposit account for 12 months with strings and no strings attached

The interest is usually paid every 3 months. In most cases, there is no fundamental difference whether or not you decide to link the deposit. The net profit that the account holder can rely on when deciding to deposit € 30,000 for a period of 12 months varies from bank to bank. However, it may be indicated with a satisfactory approximation to the average net income with interest. Moreover, it is necessary not to take into account the overall rate but rather the actual rate which may fluctuate between 0.93% and 1.00%.

Moreover, if the account holder decides to peg the funds for a period of 36 months, it is even possible to estimate an actual rate of approximately 1.90%. The yields It’s higher because the deposit account holder is waiving funds for a longer period. This means that when you deposit € 30,000 for 12 months at an effective rate of 1.00%, your net profit will be just under € 300. On the contrary, with a lower effective rate of 0.93%, the customer can count on a quarterly payment of just under 280 €.