Evacuations from pro-Russian Azovstal: ‘Ukrainian leaders are still inside’. The Kremlin said: “They will only come out alive if they surrender.” – The video

The process of evacuating Ukrainian soldiers from the steel plant continues Azovstal To Mariupol, where the top commanders of the armed forces have not been released Azov Battalion and the gods Marines Ukrainians. This was reported by the Russian news agency TASS, citing the head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk Republic, Denis Pushlin. According to the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, the soldiers remaining inside the tunnels of the steel plant could not get out alive “unless they laid down their arms and surrendered.” Peskov then reiterated that Ukraine still appeared to lack “the real will to resume peace talks.”

Soldiers have been evacuated since Monday, May 16

Nearly a thousand soldiers have been evacuated from the Azovstal steel plant so far, according to the Russian Defense Ministry’s tally today. Over the past 24 hours, 694 soldiers were supposed to surrender, of whom 29 were wounded. Since last Monday, May 16, 959 soldiers have been evacuated, of whom 80 were wounded. Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine, Hanna Maliaragain this morning he said to BBC That in the steel mill there are still “a lot of people” that we “keep negotiating for and taking out”. Maliar emphasized that the rescue operation could be considered completed only after all Ukrainian soldiers were removed from the plant, and above all “under Ukrainian control.”

