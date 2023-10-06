“Donald Trump revealed secrets about American nuclear submarines to an Australian businessman.”

A few months after leaving the White House, Donald Trump revealed top-secret information regarding US nuclear submarines to a guest at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. This is an Australian billionaire who in turn shared the information with at least 45 other people. They include six journalists, 11 of its staff, 10 Australian executives and three former Australian prime ministers. Report it Letters of NewsCiting sources familiar with the matter, Jack Smith, the special prosecutor investigating Mar-a-Lago’s confidential papers, told the court. The businessman’s name is Anthony Pratt, he runs Pratt Industries and prosecutors have already questioned him twice. Your company deals with packaging.

second Letters of News Pratt reported how — in a conversation with Trump during a meeting at Mar-a-Lago in April 2021 — he brought up a U.S. submarine fleet, something the two had previously discussed. He once told him he thought Australia should start buying its submarines from the United States. Then the excited Trump – who approached Pratt as if he wanted to be discreet – confided two pieces of information about the American submarines. That is, the alleged exact number of nuclear warheads it routinely carries, and how exactly it can get close to a Russian submarine without being detected.

