Che Tempo Che Fa, Luciana Littizzetto calls Maria De Filippi but the wrong number: a man answers the phone, embarrassment in the studio

Sunday December 5, 2021, Maria de Filippi Blew 60 candles. mark the episode what’s the weather like, Moreover Luciana Letizetto NS Fabio Fazio They wanted to honor her by trying to contact her by phone. Attempt Dramatically failed. “Maria has a lot of numbers, this must be the right number,” he began. lucianina Initiate communication with the speakerphone active.
A few episodes and then: “Hello Maria?”. But on the other side of the phone there’s a guy who said, “Hey? No, wrong numberThen the comedian from Turin said: “But how did you get the wrong number? This is a joke, someone is playing a joke on me.” “But it was clear.” Fabio Fazio. The studio burst out laughing, but so did Maria de Filippi. A little later, Littizzetto herself reposted the curtain on Instagram and added, “Best wishes Marie forever!!! Send me the new cell“.
“wrong number!”Tweet embed Try sending greetings directly to Maria De Filippi a #CTCF ???? pic.twitter.com/8bId0dKNWb
– Che tempo che fa (chetempochefa) December 5, 2021
