December 6, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Che Tempo Che Fa, Luciana Littizzetto calls Maria De Filippi but the wrong number: a man answers the phone, embarrassment in the studio

Che Tempo Che Fa, Luciana Littizzetto calls Maria De Filippi but the wrong number: a man answers the phone, embarrassment in the studio

Lorelei Reese December 6, 2021 2 min read

Sunday December 5, 2021, Maria de Filippi Blew 60 candles. mark the episode what’s the weather like, Moreover Luciana Letizetto NS Fabio Fazio They wanted to honor her by trying to contact her by phone. Attempt Dramatically failed. “Maria has a lot of numbers, this must be the right number,” he began. lucianina Initiate communication with the speakerphone active.

A few episodes and then: “Hello Maria?”. But on the other side of the phone there’s a guy who said, “Hey? No, wrong numberThen the comedian from Turin said: “But how did you get the wrong number? This is a joke, someone is playing a joke on me.” “But it was clear.” Fabio Fazio. The studio burst out laughing, but so did Maria de Filippi. A little later, Littizzetto herself reposted the curtain on Instagram and added, “Best wishes Marie forever!!! Send me the new cell“.

Support ilfattoquotidiano.it: we never need you like at this moment

In these difficult and unusual times, it is essential to ensure Information quality. for us from ilfattoquotidiano.it The only gentlemen are the readers. Unlike others, we want to offer journalism that is open to everyone, with no paid barriers. Your contribution is necessary to allow us to do this.
Be supportive too

Thanks,
Peter Gomez


support now


Available payments

Previous article

Today’s Google Doodles are dedicated to pizza: Here’s why and how to play

the following

See also  Dancing is the first bano problem: Oksana is injured


next article

Dancing with the Stars, Caroline Smith vs. Selvagia Lucarelli: “Don’t criticize what I say and don’t go against me. I’ve been dancing for 56 years.” She responds like this

the following


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

Pre-sale is open but The Space and UCI are already crashing, what happens?

December 6, 2021 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

Billion dollars for his social network “La Verità”

December 6, 2021 Lorelei Reese
1 min read

Cruz/De Batista thinks of starting a new party: “But maybe I’ll open a bar, more people will come…”

December 5, 2021 Lorelei Reese

You may have missed

2 min read

Jacques and Gabriella from Monaco at a Christmas party with Father Alberto, Pierre Casiraghi, Beatrice Borromeo and their younger cousins… Charlene’s mother is distant and “exhausted”

December 6, 2021 Samson Paul
2 min read

Weather, Snow 8 December 2021 In the Plains: Emilia Romagna. Freezing warning

December 6, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

When the euro banknotes change: how it will be

December 6, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Che Tempo Che Fa, Luciana Littizzetto calls Maria De Filippi but the wrong number: a man answers the phone, embarrassment in the studio

December 6, 2021 Lorelei Reese